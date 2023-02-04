 Skip to content
(ABC News)   98 luftballons
161
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 frags left
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby's black balloon is still ok, thankfully.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Achtundneunzig luftballoons
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

offacue: Achtundneunzig luftballoons


... on the wall
achtundneunzige luftbaloonen on the wall
take one down and pass it around
siebenundneunzige luftbaloonen on the wall.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
WATCH LIVE: Chinese spy balloon shot down over Atlantic Ocean
Youtube nsQaM3i885A
 
digmar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
RIP Nena
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did they save the little boy inside?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nailed it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Another video:

https://twitter.com/bnodesk/status/1621961431246684162?s=46&t=IFL1VolyxItl0pNcC9b0ZQ
 
Oysterman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Go, Maverick! Go!

Top Gun's third movie really took a dip.
 
Knockers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It burst like a rubber on Prom Night.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"He's too chicken to shoot it down!"
*shoots down balloon once it's over water*
"What's he hiding?!"
 
6nome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Time to nuke China
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
MAGAts on Twitter for the past day and a half: "Why doesn't Brandon shoot down the balloon?"

MAGAts as of ten minutes ago: "Hooray for our U.S. Military!!!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, I feel so much safer now.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Knockers: It burst like a rubber on Prom Night.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Did they save the little boy inside?


He had just one more day until retirement.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Once again, Fark China
 
Tymast
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guess Biden finally dispatched war rocket Ajax.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should save the pieces. IT MAY HAVE HIDDEN ALIEN SECRETS
 
6nome
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tymast: [Fark user image image 256x224]


Great game.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jeder Mann ein Captain Kirk
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
More eyewitness video

U.S. Shoots Down Chinese Balloon, Dramatic Video of Blow-Up Moment (tmz.com)
NSFW language
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Biden is trying to distract us from the balloons on Hunter's laptop!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't miss the historic nature of this. Our new F-22, at $225,000,000 each, will have to record a balloon as its first air-to-air kill forever.

It's like building a battleship with all the latest whiz bangs and sinking a kayak.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tonight on Fox News...
BAlloon full of Hunter Biden laptops from China shot down to cover up Nancy's husband gay lovers antifa connections.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Once again, Fark China


And Russia, and Iran, and North Korea, and our "allies" Turkey and Hungary.
 
wxboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does this count towards becoming a WW3 flying ace?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nice. Dark Brandon went with the territorial waters troll.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We need one of those Ukraine war type casualty counter spreadsheets.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
According to the spork footed one, we did not shoot it down, it was the Jewish Space Lasers controlled by the ((()))) that did it.

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fox News quickly switching to shooting it down was a bad idea and doing it is an act of war against China.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

6nome: Time to nuke China


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trump did more to damage America then that balloon ever will.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
POP goes the weasel
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So we don't ever care about the sea life this killed? Monsters
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Glad they shot the balloon and not the equipment. Maybe we will retrieve enough to get some intel.

Not too long ago, China was grabbing US spy planes https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hainan_Island_incident
 
LL316
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I like when Presidents listen to their experts rather than using "common sense".
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How long until we hear from Fox that Biden somehow did it wrong?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone gets a balloon!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/and creatin' a nuisance
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: How long until we hear from Fox that Biden somehow did it wrong?


Five minutes ago
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like it's back to Google Earth for China.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: "He's too chicken to shoot it down!"
*shoots down balloon once it's over water*
"What's he hiding?!"


"Biden puts countless lives at risk by recklessly shooting down balloon over US soil instead of waiting until it was over the Atlantic Oce Why did Biden wait so long to shoot down the balloon?"
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They missed the intended target of coming down within the USA. Now the fish in the ocean will start turning into zombies. Instead of us humans. Because of a software glitch on the balloons payload.

This is my thoroughly investigated and true theory and not something I just now made up

:)
 
