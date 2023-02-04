 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   Have you ever heard Raging Speedhorn? You will on Noise Factor tonight at 10:30PM ET. You'll also hear Damageplan, Cave In, Static-X, Svalbard, Wizzo and more. Track of the Week is back and it's a cover that is so good your host has an epiphany   (bigeradio.com) divider line
5
    More: Live  
•       •       •

53 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2023 at 10:00 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Early thread because I'm not sure where I'm going to be later.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
With Damageplan and Static-X it's already a winner...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not to complain (too much), but what happened with the archives?  There've been several napping opportunities to annoy MrsRT but no show from last week available...alas.

I guess the 'good' news is that she has been somewhat sick this week and probably has zero interest in distracting me tonight so I may get a chance to listen 'live' ... alas again...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Not to complain (too much), but what happened with the archives?  There've been several napping opportunities to annoy MrsRT but no show from last week available...alas.

I guess the 'good' news is that she has been somewhat sick this week and probably has zero interest in distracting me tonight so I may get a chance to listen 'live' ... alas again...


I'm not sure what's happening with the archives. I think Mike tries to do it regularly, but when he gets tied up the archives quickly fall down the priority list.

*checks site*

Oh my, that is far behind...
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.