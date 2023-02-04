 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Buck around, find out   (huffpost.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Animal, Denim Bradshaw, Cardiac arrest, cardiac arrest, arena floor, American Legion, Heart, North Carolina  
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He took a stomp on the chest from a bull and went into cardiac arrest? Brutal.

I'm sure it's only a matter of time before the same MAGA loons who said Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest at such a young age wasn't caused by a blow to the chest, but his instead by his vaccination status will be saying the same about this kid's cardiac arrest at a significantly younger age. Right?

Right?
 
spacechecker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stupid "sport"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bull riding is one of the most dangerous things that you can do.

/ fun fact: they twist the bull's nuts up to get it to buck
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A witness told WFMY 2 that the bull stomped on the boy's chest.

The boy remained unconscious in front of the stunned crowd as emergency workers treated him. He died later at the hospital.
"I'm so proud of your braveness and your courage!" the boy's mother, Shannon Bowman, wrote on Facebook Sunday. "My lil cowboy I will love and miss you so much and I know God will take care of you."

And God came through?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
His siblings Chiffon, Silk, Crepe and Velvet are all in mourning
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On the up side his days of being mocked mercilessly for being named Denim are over.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you YouTube the kid's name to see news reports to get a little more information on the incident one of the "People Also Watched" videos is "The Most Hearts-Sopping Moments of 2022" and that just seems to be in poor taste.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's gonna happen.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A+ auto-generated (I assume) targeted content at the top of the article

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't even get why it's there. It's not an ad. You don't click through to other huffpo articles, so it doesn't seem like it's to drive engagement.  It's just filler, which in this case perhaps could have used a human editor to say "maybe we shouldn't have a puff-piece video about stepping on legos being the worst part of parenting at the top of an article about child death...maybe."
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Buck up, buck up, and buck down.

/Buck! Buck! Buck! Buck! Buck! Buck! Buck! Buck!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are they going to fire the rodeo clowns for not distracting the bull?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Are they going to fire the rodeo clowns for not distracting the bull?


I don't think the rodeo clowns are going to help with the cardiac arrest unless they know CPR

/even then
//the kid is going back in once he sees the clowns
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Guntram Shatterhand: A witness told WFMY 2 that the bull stomped on the boy's chest.

The boy remained unconscious in front of the stunned crowd as emergency workers treated him. He died later at the hospital.
"I'm so proud of your braveness and your courage!" the boy's mother, Shannon Bowman, wrote on Facebook Sunday. "My lil cowboy I will love and miss you so much and I know God will take care of you."

And God came through?


Nah, God was busy watchin' NASCAR at the time, so...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
congratulations on your very stupid way of checking out, kiddo.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: He took a stomp on the chest from a bull and went into cardiac arrest? Brutal.

I'm sure it's only a matter of time before the same MAGA loons who said Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest at such a young age wasn't caused by a blow to the chest, but his instead by his vaccination status will be saying the same about this kid's cardiac arrest at a significantly younger age. Right?

Right?


The bull had syringes in his hooves, look how quickly that vaccine kills!
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You let your 14 year old get on a bull. Da fuq is wrong with you.

On a scale of 1 to 10 of things you shouldn't let your kid do, this up near the top. Maybe don't let your kid participate in rodeo events. Just sayin'.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One less MagaT.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just another cowboy-hat-wearing guy who peaked in high school.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People who participate in sports that literally require animal suffering to function deserve a stomp to the chest from a bull.

Eating every fish you catch? Cool
Using every part of a deer you shoot? Awesome
Shooting a lion because yeah, I'm a man? Stomp
Scaring the shiat out of a bull (and apparently upthread, physically torturing it) then hopping on its back for as long as possible? Stomp
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guntram Shatterhand:
"I'm so proud of your braveness and your courage!" the boy's mother, Shannon Bowman, wrote on Facebook Sunday. "My lil cowboy I will love and miss you so much and I know God will take care of you."

And God came through?

named a kid 'Denim' and doesn't know that the word 'bravery' exists. let's all feign surprise that her kid died in a really stupid way.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Buck Around is my furry porn star name.
 
