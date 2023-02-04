 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Deer tries playing Frogger, actually does better than the frog   (wusa9.com) divider line
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunters, whatever you do, do not kill this one. This one must breed.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kept hearing that stupid jump sound in my head
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm told that after we hit a deer when I was five, while waiting for the cops I asked my father if he was going to be arrested for killing the deer.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: I'm told that after we hit a deer when I was five, while waiting for the cops I asked my father if he was going to be arrested for killing the deer.


Why were yinz waiting for the cops?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's actually my neighborhood, so he's probably wandering around here right now. I can get you guys his autograph if you want.
 
