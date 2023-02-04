 Skip to content
(AP News)   Presence of Malice: Suppose you picked up your mobile device this morning and a tragic death in your life was a front page headline. But not one thing they said was accurate... And none of it was true   (apnews.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime Reporting: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube kCOnGjvYKI0
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The past few years Covid would have been blamed .
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are sociopathic monsters.

They've tried to drive parents to suicide after "discovering" their recently dead kid was "killed by vaccines" in these groups.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RottenEggs: The past few years Covid would have been blamed .


Covid deaths have been vastly understated.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to be against the death penalty.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Threadjack
You don't need Twitter conspiracy nuts for that.  Boston news is busy praising a woman for murdering her 3 children and failing at killing herself.  They are excited that she's recovering.  She is going to be the woman who deserved better or the symbol of awareness for women who killed her 3 children.  Weird times.  Maybe the COVID conspiracy people can tack on her vaccination status as a cause.
/end threadjack
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it possible to sue for that kind of crap? Just infuriating
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the fark links featuring awful mugshots have we ever gotten a followup where the person arrested was proven innocent? No, because no1curr and awful mugshots are forever.

/yet another reason not to live in Florida
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat is going to lead to all vaccines being banned, isn't it.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They tried that on a person here. Blamed a heart attack on the vaccine.

Turns out, *because* of their chronic medical conditions, they hadn't been vaccinated.

So on top of being wrong, they were also wrong. They're wrong-squared.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you roll the dice, you take chances.
vaccinate or not to vaccinate, that is the question.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that we can all agree that the real crime, here, was the invention of the internet...
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Threadjack
You don't need Twitter conspiracy nuts for that.  Boston news is busy praising a woman for murdering her 3 children and failing at killing herself.  They are excited that she's recovering.  She is going to be the woman who deserved better or the symbol of awareness for women who killed her 3 children.  Weird times.  Maybe the COVID conspiracy people can tack on her vaccination status as a cause.
/end threadjack


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sick of this shiat, a few months ago I saw a news story where anti vaxxers we're cherry picking YouTube videos for COVID conspiracies. One of them was a Hollywood prop guy and he makes videos where he shows off props and tells dad jokes . They took a clip of him showing a prop syringe that had a retractable needle and claimed that is how powerful people are avoiding the COVID vax while trying to get the rest of us to take it. Fark all these lying scheming aholes.
 
ptr2void
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Threadjack


They're just looking forward to the potential trial and testimony. Had she been successful (possible proof she really was out of her gourd: thinking that jumping out of a home's second story window -- probably onto grass -- would be a good means of killing herself), it would maybe have been a 2-3 day story. Now who knows how long the media will be able to milk it?

hardinparamedic: https://www.wcvb.com/article/lindsay-clancy-mental-health-psychological-evaluation-arraignment-set-duxbury-massachusetts/42758331
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only slightly good news is that between Trump and covid, all the lunatics are completely out of the closet now. Trump emboldened them by showing them you could be a moron and say stupid shiat regularly and still become POTUS. When covid showed up, they all willingly showed us their ignorance and continue to do so. It's not good. We have a lot more lunatics than we thought. But at least we have a good idea of who they all are.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Threadjack
You don't need Twitter conspiracy nuts for that.  Boston news is busy praising a woman for murdering her 3 children and failing at killing herself.  They are excited that she's recovering.  She is going to be the woman who deserved better or the symbol of awareness for women who killed her 3 children.  Weird times.  Maybe the COVID conspiracy people can tack on her vaccination status as a cause.
/end threadjack


And you know what? Maybe, *hopefully*, by keeping it in the news cycle post-partum depression can actually start being taken farking seriously as a legitimate mental health crisis deserving of research funding instead of handwaved away by 90 year old Conservative white male gynecologists whose wives have never had an orgasm who still think female hysteria, the vapors, and bloodletting are all valid medical terminology & procedures.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sim Tree: They tried that on a person here. Blamed a heart attack on the vaccine.

Turns out, *because* of their chronic medical conditions, they hadn't been vaccinated.

So on top of being wrong, they were also wrong. They're wrong-squared.


Lol that's where you double down and blame shedding, don't ask me to explain it because it is nonsensical.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an evil country
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"added to a growing list of hundreds of children, teens, athletes and celebrities whose unexpected deaths..."

Umm what?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The unmoderated internet was the worst goddamned idea ever.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Presence of Malice....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Threadjack
You don't need Twitter conspiracy nuts for that.  Boston news is busy praising a woman for murdering her 3 children and failing at killing herself.  They are excited that she's recovering.  She is going to be the woman who deserved better or the symbol of awareness for women who killed her 3 children.  Weird times.  Maybe the COVID conspiracy people can tack on her vaccination status as a cause.
/end threadjack


What the fark are you talking about
 
Tman144
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: The unmoderated internet was the worst goddamned idea ever.


The Internet Is Making People Stupid | Ronny Chieng
Youtube BN6aUgMtAos
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Schmerd1948
Is it possible to sue for that kind of crap? Just infuriating

Not a lawyer.  I suppose you could sue claiming damages due to emotional distress.  However, you would probably need to get a court order to learn the true identity of the poster.  Then, most likely, that person has no assets that would allow much in the way of recovery so unless you have money out of pocket to hire an attorney, good luck in finding representation.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Twitter

Stopped reading there
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shut down Twitter.  Problem solved.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Of all the fark links featuring awful mugshots have we ever gotten a followup where the person arrested was proven innocent? No, because no1curr and awful mugshots are forever.

/yet another reason not to live in Florida


And how do you feel about THIS story?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Twitter

Stopped reading there


Good for you. Stay ignorant. 'Murica!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Shut down Twitter.  Problem solved.


Elon is way ahead of you.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Is it possible to sue for that kind of crap? Just infuriating


You can't defame the dead. I really can't think of any other common law tort that would fit here. IIED maybe, but those cases are rarely successful.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Quick reminder that the anti-covid-vaccine movement is very closely related to the anti-mask movement, which was started by literal Nazis very shortly after the CDC noticed that Black people are more likely than white people to catch covid and die or suffer lifelong complications.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Nana's Vibrator: Threadjack
You don't need Twitter conspiracy nuts for that.  Boston news is busy praising a woman for murdering her 3 children and failing at killing herself.  They are excited that she's recovering.  She is going to be the woman who deserved better or the symbol of awareness for women who killed her 3 children.  Weird times.  Maybe the COVID conspiracy people can tack on her vaccination status as a cause.
/end threadjack

What the fark are you talking about


I mean it was pretty self explanatory.  If you're having a hard time understanding maybe you could , I don't know, learn to read?  Stop doing so many drugs by yourself?
 
Siskabush
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those passengers on the plane that slammed into the south tower all died due to vaccines. It's true because I posted it on the Internet.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: Schmerd1948: Is it possible to sue for that kind of crap? Just infuriating

You can't defame the dead. I really can't think of any other common law tort that would fit here. IIED maybe, but those cases are rarely successful.


The cases against Alex Jones were successful. Taunting the parents of dead children by making a conspiracy theory about their deaths tends to be frowned upon by juries in civil suits.
 
dababler
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: This shiat is going to lead to all vaccines being banned, isn't it.


If so it's what we deserve for our idiocy
 
