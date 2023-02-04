 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   You think your bong is big? How about one big enough you can be INSIDE the bong. Wow man...that's heavy   (news-leader.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whhhoooaaa....

<passes out from CO exposure>
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Paige, no!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anyone who did enough smoking circles in college knows that massive bongs are not worth it. Get a nice, sturdy, 18-24" glass one with a ice chamber and that's all you need
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Anyone who did enough smoking circles in college knows that massive bongs are not worth it. Get a nice, sturdy, 18-24" glass one with a ice chamber and that's all you need


Even grandpa knows that:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: pastramithemosterotic: Anyone who did enough smoking circles in college knows that massive bongs are not worth it. Get a nice, sturdy, 18-24" glass one with a ice chamber and that's all you need

Even grandpa knows that:

[Fark user image 240x134] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is a CRIME!

Spina co-owns Weedman and Glassman with his business partner Jasen Trackey, but the two prefer to be called Morty Glassman and Rick Weedman.

It's Weedman and Glassman. To mention Morty Glassman first is just...I want to cry
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, and clean your bong at least twice per week, if not more.

No one likes a nasty bong
 
darinwil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah yes nothing like smoking a big ol bowl of ABS
 
andrewboring [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am not well-versed in the marijuana arts.  Wouldn't having a large bong be kind of problematic if you're intending to actually use it (since he is quoted as saying "it's functional" but not elaborating)?  Like, gases come in, bubble up through the water, and then the smoke is in the chamber awaiting a user to inhale it.  So...if you have a huge air chamber, isn't it going to require a ton of (extra) marijuana to actually fill it up with smoke? Alternatively, if you use a normal amount of weed, isn't your smoke going to be really spread out and low-density, so if you inhale off that huge bong you're getting mostly air and not weed smoke?

It seems like there must be a maximum effective bong size?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bro, can you imagine a woman big enough to smoke that bong? Like, that'd be weird, right? Haha. Somebody has to be into that. Brb, I'mma look it up real fast.
 
darinwil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I am not well-versed in the marijuana arts.  Wouldn't having a large bong be kind of problematic if you're intending to actually use it (since he is quoted as saying "it's functional" but not elaborating)?  Like, gases come in, bubble up through the water, and then the smoke is in the chamber awaiting a user to inhale it.  So...if you have a huge air chamber, isn't it going to require a ton of (extra) marijuana to actually fill it up with smoke? Alternatively, if you use a normal amount of weed, isn't your smoke going to be really spread out and low-density, so if you inhale off that huge bong you're getting mostly air and not weed smoke?

It seems like there must be a maximum effective bong size?


Basically, yes to all those. This is the bong equivalent of the world's largest ball of twine
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I am not well-versed in the marijuana arts.  Wouldn't having a large bong be kind of problematic if you're intending to actually use it (since he is quoted as saying "it's functional" but not elaborating)?  Like, gases come in, bubble up through the water, and then the smoke is in the chamber awaiting a user to inhale it.  So...if you have a huge air chamber, isn't it going to require a ton of (extra) marijuana to actually fill it up with smoke? Alternatively, if you use a normal amount of weed, isn't your smoke going to be really spread out and low-density, so if you inhale off that huge bong you're getting mostly air and not weed smoke?

It seems like there must be a maximum effective bong size?


Covered:

pastramithemosterotic

28 minutes ago
Anyone who did enough smoking circles in college knows that massive bongs are not worth it. Get a nice, sturdy, 18-24" glass one with a ice chamber and that's all you need
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie (8/10) Movie CLIP - Into the Tubes (1996) HD
Youtube v71Epv4g6jY

... I *AM* Metaluna...
 
