(Daily Mail)   Airline seat swap nightmare as passenger refuses to give up a window spot so a fellow passenger could sit with her son. Her 6'5" nearly adult son. Tag is for fellow passenger   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mom is a twat. Also, why didn't she swap seats with one of the people on either side of her son?

/I know the reason
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New York-based TikToker Surya Garg...

I don't know why I even bothered clicking a Daily Fail link
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When she asked where the woman wanted her to move to, she was directed to a 'middle seat like a couple of rows back.

Okay I'm with the window seat woman.

F*ck that noise.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If mommy wanted a window seat, she should have paid for one.

FIIk you, Karen.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If your kid is 13 or older and has no disability, the kid is fine alone on a domestic U.S. flight.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Someone tried that with me on a flight once, husband and wife. They wanted me to switch seats with one of them, giving up my window seat and moving back about 10 rows into a middle seat. I immediately laughed and said no and they looked all butthurt.

In hindsight I should have asked for 20 bucks and agreed to it
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

When she asked where the woman wanted her to move to, she was directed to a 'middle seat like a couple of rows back.

Okay I'm with the window seat woman.

F*ck that noise.


No doubt.

"I booked 2 shiatty seats for us, but you're the mean one for not letting my kid take your more expensive, farther forward window seat."

Go fark yourself, lady.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Really tired of that pay-for-a-specific seat shiat. How I miss the days where you pay for the cabin the seat was located and just book any of the seats available there.

Airlines created this problem.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Someone tried that with me on a flight once, husband and wife. They wanted me to switch seats with one of them, giving up my window seat and moving back about 10 rows into a middle seat. I immediately laughed and said no and they looked all butthurt.

In hindsight I should have asked for 20 bucks and agreed to it

In hindsight I should have asked for 20 bucks and agreed to it


Up that to 100 and I might consider it.  They buy my drinks, too.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm fine with someone asking to switch seats, but a hard no should be the end of it.  Your bad planning is not my emergency.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Really tired of that pay-for-a-specific seat shiat. How I miss the days where you pay for the cabin the seat was located and just book any of the seats available there.

Airlines created this problem.

Airlines created this problem.


That's true on any major airline still, though exit row seats and other special seats might need frequent flier status to get for free. No idea what Spirit or whatever is up to.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah....she's not obligated to switch. Why didn't they pay the extra $12 to get seats together?

/ I suppose if they got bumped from a previous flight...it might be a different story
 
kokomo61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: pastramithemosterotic: Someone tried that with me on a flight once, husband and wife. They wanted me to switch seats with one of them, giving up my window seat and moving back about 10 rows into a middle seat. I immediately laughed and said no and they looked all butthurt.

In hindsight I should have asked for 20 bucks and agreed to it

Up that to 100 and I might consider it.  They buy my drinks, too.


I've swapped seats to sit with my kid a  number of times - and the offer was always the same - I'll offer my better seat to someone behind me so I can sit with my kid. They should be getting something better than what they have, or at least equal. (flippling left side for right, etc). If they're asking you to take a worse seat than what you have, I'd start at $100. If they made a lower counter-offer, I'd tell them the price is now $150. They might get butt-hurt about it, but I'm the one with the boarding pass and seat assignment they want.
 
wxboy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Shostie: When she asked where the woman wanted her to move to, she was directed to a 'middle seat like a couple of rows back.

Okay I'm with the window seat woman.

F*ck that noise.

No doubt.

"I booked 2 shiatty seats for us, but you're the mean one for not letting my kid take your more expensive, farther forward window seat."

Go fark yourself, lady.


I'm not going to defend her whinyness, but It's likely she booked late and middle seats were all that was left. Or she booked through a 3rd party that didn't allow the option for seat selection, so that  by the time the airline assigned seats to people who didn't pay to choose a seat, middle seats were all that was left.

If it was a last-minute booking, I could have a little sympathy, depending on the reason for it. Otherwise, chances are she was just too cheap to ensure seats together.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Plane etiquette"? Do they think these are the 60s?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Somebody once asked me to give up a first class seat so their kid could sit with them. I told them I would for $700 and they looked at me like I'd asked them to kill their kid.

I don't give a shiat that you got a free upgrade and your kid didn't. Pay me for my ticket or sit apart.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If my ticket has a seat number on it, that's my seat. And that's where I'll be sitting.

Airlines suck and often charge a fee to select which seat is assigned. Get pissed at them, not me.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Took a flight last year.  Going to my seat (which ibpaidv the extra 11 bucks to get a window seat) , but someone was already sitting in it.
"Excuse me ma'am, I think your in my seat." I say. She says "too bad for you, I got here first.  You'll just have to sit somewhere else." I tell the sky waitress, and she looks at my ticket, goes to the lady and asks for hers.  After a minute of the lady telling her she didn't need to show her shiat, she finally shows her ticket. She was in the wrong sear.
Sky waitress tells her she needs to move, lady says "well too damn bad. I'm here now, he's just gonna have to sit in my seat over there in the middle" sky waitress again asks her to move and she says she ain't moving.
Sky waitress then tells me just to go sit in the lady's middle seat. "That's my seat. You saw the ticket, she's wrong. Plus I paid extra for my seat." Sky waitress tells me they need to move the plane, so if I don't sit down right now, I'll be removed from the plane.

Fark you, United.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

And in recent years started making it worse by intentionally spreading your party to separate seats unless you pay an additional fee to switch them, even for seats within the same tier.

Airlines created this problem.


And in recent years started making it worse by intentionally spreading your party to separate seats unless you pay an additional fee to switch them, even for seats within the same tier.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In a video, Surya details how a mom came up to her and asked if she could give up her window seat - which she had paid extra for - so that she could sit with her son who 'had to be a minimum of 16 or 17 years old.'

When she asked where the woman wanted her to move to, she was directed to a 'middle seat like a couple of rows back.'

Hard nope. There is etiquette when asking someone to give up their seat so don't be butthurt when someone says no, especially for a downgrade.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ban all children and parents from air flight.

Even if your children are adults and are not on the flight.  Once you procreate, you are stuck to land.

Problem solved.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Yeah....she's not obligated to switch. Why didn't they pay the extra $12 to get seats together?

/ I suppose if they got bumped from a previous flight...it might be a different story


Meh, the story wouldn't be all that different. It wouldn't be this woman's fault that Karen and her son were bumped, and this woman paid for her seat and gets to keep it.  As others have said, it's OK to ask, but when asked it's also completely OK to say no.
 
p51d007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
1. Tik-Toc person
2. No video of the incident
3. She's one of those that wants clicks
4. Not buying it.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Oooooooh, aren't you quite the edgelord of the highly influential child-free community!

Even if your children are adults and are not on the flight.  Once you procreate, you are stuck to land.

Problem solved.


Oooooooh, aren't you quite the edgelord of the highly influential child-free community!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It happened to me once on the night of the Fourth of July when I was about 20 years old. I picked out a window seat because I thought it would be cool to see fireworks across the country from above. After I refused, someone else switched with one of them, and the wife said very loudly to the other person "thank you for restoring my faith in humanity." The view was cool, by the way.

In hindsight I should have asked for 20 bucks and agreed to it


It happened to me once on the night of the Fourth of July when I was about 20 years old. I picked out a window seat because I thought it would be cool to see fireworks across the country from above. After I refused, someone else switched with one of them, and the wife said very loudly to the other person "thank you for restoring my faith in humanity." The view was cool, by the way.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Took a flight last year.  Going to my seat (which ibpaidv the extra 11 bucks to get a window seat) , but someone was already sitting in it.
"Excuse me ma'am, I think your in my seat." I say. She says "too bad for you, I got here first.  You'll just have to sit somewhere else." I tell the sky waitress, and she looks at my ticket, goes to the lady and asks for hers.  After a minute of the lady telling her she didn't need to show her shiat, she finally shows her ticket. She was in the wrong sear.
Sky waitress tells her she needs to move, lady says "well too damn bad. I'm here now, he's just gonna have to sit in my seat over there in the middle" sky waitress again asks her to move and she says she ain't moving.
Sky waitress then tells me just to go sit in the lady's middle seat. "That's my seat. You saw the ticket, she's wrong. Plus I paid extra for my seat." Sky waitress tells me they need to move the plane, so if I don't sit down right now, I'll be removed from the plane.

Fark you, United.


What a coont. If possible I would have sit next to her and made her flight as uncomfortable as possible within the legal boundaries. Noises, strong smells (lots of perfume). farts, some drooling while fake-sleeping, coughing, sneezing, moving around the seat all the time, taking over her arm rest.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I remember being seated separately from my mom when I was a teenager.  It was zero problem.


I remember being seated separately from my mom when I was a teenager.  It was zero problem.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How much extra do I have to pay to sit next to Surya?

Fark user imageView Full Size


because she looks to be quite petite. won't take up much room.
 
wxboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: How much extra do I have to pay to sit next to Surya?

[Fark user image 634x760]

because she looks to be quite petite. won't take up much room.


She's flying kinda low there...
 
mistahtom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
New York Based TikToker

StoppedRead....

wait....

Daily Mail

Stopped Reading There
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The passenger paid for the seat. The passenger should get the seat that she paid for.

If she fits, she sits.

media.wired.comView Full Size
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Someone else's shiatty planning is not anyone else's responsibility to remediate. I've booked late, end up middleish seat in middle aisle of a 3-4-3 747 from Europe to the US. I sucked it up and dealt with it.

Okay I'm with the window seat woman.

F*ck that noise.

No doubt.

"I booked 2 shiatty seats for us, but you're the mean one for not letting my kid take your more expensive, farther forward window seat."

Go fark yourself, lady.

I'm not going to defend her whinyness, but It's likely she booked late and middle seats were all that was left. Or she booked through a 3rd party that didn't allow the option for seat selection, so that  by the time the airline assigned seats to people who didn't pay to choose a seat, middle seats were all that was left.

If it was a last-minute booking, I could have a little sympathy, depending on the reason for it. Otherwise, chances are she was just too cheap to ensure seats together.


Someone else's shiatty planning is not anyone else's responsibility to remediate. I've booked late, end up middleish seat in middle aisle of a 3-4-3 747 from Europe to the US. I sucked it up and dealt with it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

And that would be the exact moment when my mouth tag-teamed my Demon Hand, which would have taken over the conversation.
"Excuse me ma'am, I think your in my seat." I say. She says "too bad for you, I got here first.  You'll just have to sit somewhere else."


And that would be the exact moment when my mouth tag-teamed my Demon Hand, which would have taken over the conversation.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was on an 11 hour international flight once (London to San Francisco) and had specifically booked a window seat so I could sleep without anyone needing to get past me. During early boarding a mom with an infant in carrier had put her baby in my seat.  She had apparently paid for a seat for the baby - not my seat though - and I was forced to give up my seat because a baby carrier can only be put in the furthest seat from the aisle and flight attendant said I needed to give up the spot.  I had to take a non-window seat elsewhere.

I was pissed. That flight farking sucked balls.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shostie: When she asked where the woman wanted her to move to, she was directed to a 'middle seat like a couple of rows back.

Okay I'm with the window seat woman.

F*ck that noise.


My last flight I saw a lady with a lap baby ask a woman if she would give up her aisle seat so she could sit next to her husband and offered a middle seat in exchange.

The woman was nice but said "No, sorry if it was not a middle seat you were offing I would move, but not for a middle seat.

Problems got worse ever since airline started charging for picking your seat.
 
mr0x
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: MythDragon: Took a flight last year.  Going to my seat (which ibpaidv the extra 11 bucks to get a window seat) , but someone was already sitting in it.
"Excuse me ma'am, I think your in my seat." I say. She says "too bad for you, I got here first.  You'll just have to sit somewhere else." I tell the sky waitress, and she looks at my ticket, goes to the lady and asks for hers.  After a minute of the lady telling her she didn't need to show her shiat, she finally shows her ticket. She was in the wrong sear.
Sky waitress tells her she needs to move, lady says "well too damn bad. I'm here now, he's just gonna have to sit in my seat over there in the middle" sky waitress again asks her to move and she says she ain't moving.
Sky waitress then tells me just to go sit in the lady's middle seat. "That's my seat. You saw the ticket, she's wrong. Plus I paid extra for my seat." Sky waitress tells me they need to move the plane, so if I don't sit down right now, I'll be removed from the plane.

Fark you, United.

What a coont. If possible I would have sit next to her and made her flight as uncomfortable as possible within the legal boundaries. Noises, strong smells (lots of perfume). farts, some drooling while fake-sleeping, coughing, sneezing, moving around the seat all the time, taking over her arm rest.


I hate being passive aggressive.

If it was me, I would have called the waitresses bluff of being removed from the plane.

Similar thing happened to me as OP's story. Wife wants to switch seats with me to sit next to her husband. They both got middle seats in the same row.  I say, sorry no. I didn't tell her but I have a health condition. Anyways, someone gives up his aisle seat for her but problem is that he's 7 foot (but skinny) guy and pokes me with his bony elbows throughout the flight. That dude was too big to be sitting in the middle seat.
 
wxboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

soopey: wxboy: Benevolent Misanthrope: Shostie: When she asked where the woman wanted her to move to, she was directed to a 'middle seat like a couple of rows back.

Okay I'm with the window seat woman.

F*ck that noise.

No doubt.

"I booked 2 shiatty seats for us, but you're the mean one for not letting my kid take your more expensive, farther forward window seat."

Go fark yourself, lady.

I'm not going to defend her whinyness, but It's likely she booked late and middle seats were all that was left. Or she booked through a 3rd party that didn't allow the option for seat selection, so that  by the time the airline assigned seats to people who didn't pay to choose a seat, middle seats were all that was left.

If it was a last-minute booking, I could have a little sympathy, depending on the reason for it. Otherwise, chances are she was just too cheap to ensure seats together.

Someone else's shiatty planning is not anyone else's responsibility to remediate. I've booked late, end up middleish seat in middle aisle of a 3-4-3 747 from Europe to the US. I sucked it up and dealt with it.


I was thinking more along the lines of someone flying to a funeral of a relative; there's no way to plan in advance for that. Also something that would make a bad reaction to the swap refusal more likely.

But I do agree that it's most likely just either poor planning or cheapishness.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

That's when you sit on her. Tada, you're in your seat, the seat you paid for.
"Excuse me ma'am, I think your in my seat." I say. She says "too bad for you, I got here first.  You'll just have to sit somewhere else." I tell the sky waitress, and she looks at my ticket, goes to the lady and asks for hers.  After a minute of the lady telling her she didn't need to show her shiat, she finally shows her ticket. She was in the wrong sear.
Sky waitress tells her she needs to move, lady says "well too damn bad. I'm here now, he's just gonna have to sit in my seat over there in the middle" sky waitress again asks her to move and she says she ain't moving.
Sky waitress then tells me just to go sit in the lady's middle seat. "That's my seat. You saw the ticket, she's wrong. Plus I paid extra for my seat." Sky waitress tells me they need to move the plane, so if I don't sit down right now, I'll be removed from the plane.

Fark you, United.


That's when you sit on her. Tada, you're in your seat, the seat you paid for.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the 6'5" kid stuck in a middle seat. Thanks, mom.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I would have made them remove me and then taken the six-figure settlement offer after my lawyer talked to them.
"Excuse me ma'am, I think your in my seat." I say. She says "too bad for you, I got here first.  You'll just have to sit somewhere else." I tell the sky waitress, and she looks at my ticket, goes to the lady and asks for hers.  After a minute of the lady telling her she didn't need to show her shiat, she finally shows her ticket. She was in the wrong sear.
Sky waitress tells her she needs to move, lady says "well too damn bad. I'm here now, he's just gonna have to sit in my seat over there in the middle" sky waitress again asks her to move and she says she ain't moving.
Sky waitress then tells me just to go sit in the lady's middle seat. "That's my seat. You saw the ticket, she's wrong. Plus I paid extra for my seat." Sky waitress tells me they need to move the plane, so if I don't sit down right now, I'll be removed from the plane.

Fark you, United.


I would have made them remove me and then taken the six-figure settlement offer after my lawyer talked to them.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

To make money.


To make money.
 
