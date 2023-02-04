 Skip to content
(MSN)   Plea deal that would have let a cop that shot a handcuffed man who sitting in his cruiser SIX TIMEs plead down to "voluntary manslaughter" is scrapped because the victim's family had to go blabbing to the press about it   (msn.com) divider line
42
    More: Followup, Prosecutor, Lawsuit, Courthouse, Court, Change of venue, The Washington Post, Jury, Jury trial  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voluntary manslaughter? So, murder.

FFS
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fry him in Gitmo.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops, who are supposed to know the law, should get sentence enhancements instead of reductions.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The State's Attorney's Office declined to comment further on the case, citing ethical obligations.

lol. The sheer farking balls it took to say that.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Handcuffed man sitting SIX TIMEs!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Also, NANIDAFUQ???
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should make some cider from all these one bad apples. They sure are piling up.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine we will prosecute him, but we aren't going to try very hard and will make sure he walks. Happy now?
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eye for an eye in these instances.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason this is acceptable is if the prosecutor thinks there is a decent chance of acquittal if it goes to trial.

Which is a whole other indictment of our
legal system and society.
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Handcuffed man sitting SIX TIMEs!


Not in any way accepting this, but cops are trained to empty their revolver once they start shooting.   So once the first shot is fired, the rest just follow.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: The only reason this is acceptable is if the prosecutor thinks there is a decent chance of acquittal if it goes to trial.

Which is a whole other indictment of our
legal system and society.


All it takes is one idiot.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pretty much give up, and it's not because of cops, necessarily, but because of Lil Kyle R.   Consider what he really did, the felonies that we know he committed, and he got away with it except for pending civil litigation.   Then consider the Uvalde police and how they got away with not doing anything at all.

The police have no standards when it comes to doing their jobs, in general.   None at all.   They are exceptional, legally.   Anything they do can be excepted from any punishment.   I suppose if you pile enough crimes on one or two, something may stick, but that's it.   That's the limit.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know which is worse the dirty cops or the prosecutors who try to get away with giving the cops a slap on the wrist. Many, many people should sent to prison or be fired for this.

/Out of a cannon
//Into the sun
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frozit: LordOfThePings: Handcuffed man sitting SIX TIMEs!

Not in any way accepting this, but cops are trained to empty their revolver once they start shooting.   So once the first shot is fired, the rest just follow.


What hick part of the world do you live in where a cop has a revolver?

M&P or glock is the standard.

And why was he in the front seat. You never get front seat. Cops didn't like it when I asked if it was OK for me to bring my hands up front to make a phonecall. The first time they hated that I made my hands end up in front of me
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Maybe we should make some cider from all these one bad apples. They sure are piling up.


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Handcuffed man sitting SIX TIMEs!


At least the cop admitted to shooting the victim this time. There was a case a while back where a woman was handcuffed with her hands behind her back and the cops claimed she shot herself in the mouth.

https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/prosecutors-detail-case-against-boyfriend-found-guilty-in-deadly-chesapeake-traffic-stop/
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why on earth was the perp offered a plea deal in the first place? Because the State's Attorney shouldn't have had any trouble getting a conviction on the facts of the case. If there was reasonable room for doubt, I don't see it.

Someone didn't want to risk an endorsement from Maryland's finest at the next election.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Handcuffed man sitting SIX TIMEs!


He was coming RIGHT FOR HIM!

Cops are the biggest cowards. It's not about justice, it's about "going home at the end of the night".
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Abolish the police
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Why on earth was the perp offered a plea deal in the first place? Because the State's Attorney shouldn't have had any trouble getting a conviction on the facts of the case. If there was reasonable room for doubt, I don't see it.

Someone didn't want to risk an endorsement from Maryland's finest at the next election.


If the district attorneys don't protect the cops, the cops don't protect the district attorneys.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop wouldn't have shot the guy if he had only sat in the cruiser FIVE TIMEs.

/hope the cop burns
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: LordOfThePings: Handcuffed man sitting SIX TIMEs!

He was coming RIGHT FOR HIM!

Cops are the biggest cowards. It's not about justice, it's about "going home at the end of the night".


They're farking pussies when your handcuffs are somehow in front of you. Big scary fat officer... now I can use my hands cause flexibility. And they don't like having you absolutely humiliated like the animal you are.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: MikeyFuccon: Why on earth was the perp offered a plea deal in the first place? Because the State's Attorney shouldn't have had any trouble getting a conviction on the facts of the case. If there was reasonable room for doubt, I don't see it.

Someone didn't want to risk an endorsement from Maryland's finest at the next election.

If the district attorneys don't protect the cops, the cops don't protect the district attorneys.


The cops might even target the district attorney or their families.

/ You might think that THAT would be a pretty strong motivation for the district attorneys to make sure that cops that would do that shiat were off of the police force....

// You MIGHT think that.....
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The cop wouldn't have shot the guy if he had only sat in the cruiser FIVE TIMEs.

/hope the cop burns


Grease fires spread
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Coming up: Judicial rulings placing gag orders on victim's families, followed by extrajudicial doxxing and harassment of families.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The cop wouldn't have shot the guy if he had only sat in the cruiser FIVE TIMEs.

/hope the cop burns

Grease fires spread


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Frozit: LordOfThePings: Handcuffed man sitting SIX TIMEs!

Not in any way accepting this, but cops are trained to empty their revolver once they start shooting.   So once the first shot is fired, the rest just follow.


Same amount of paperwork
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Axeofjudgement: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The cop wouldn't have shot the guy if he had only sat in the cruiser FIVE TIMEs.

/hope the cop burns

Grease fires spread

[Fark user image image 290x174]


Oh baby so much hotter than

https://www.wcpo.com/news/local-news/hamilton-county/cincinnati/cremation-turns-into-uncontrolled-fire-at-funeral-home?_amp=true
 
indy_kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Frozit: LordOfThePings: Handcuffed man sitting SIX TIMEs!

Not in any way accepting this, but cops are trained to empty their revolver once they start shooting.   So once the first shot is fired, the rest just follow.


Since when have cops been carrying revolvers, other than the one they keep in an ankle holster to throw at the person they just shot 9 times with their 17-shot Glock, in order to justify the shooting?

Revolver. LOL.

I say handcuff the cop with his hands behind his back, throw him into a room with the family, close the door, and ignore all further pleas.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
indy_kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

olorin604: The only reason this is acceptable is if the prosecutor thinks there is a decent chance of acquittal if it goes to trial.

Which is a whole other indictment of our
legal system and society.


Did you mean hung jury? All 12 would have to vote not guilty for an acquittal.

Usually don't see that level of shenanigans until you're much farther south.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
HR is learning that on-the-job anger management self directed courses have consequences.   HR will discover that someone had to hire monkeys skilled in typing random keyboard keys to do their payroll from now on, since the local government has spent all the money on settlements.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

indy_kid: olorin604: The only reason this is acceptable is if the prosecutor thinks there is a decent chance of acquittal if it goes to trial.

Which is a whole other indictment of our
legal system and society.

Did you mean hung jury? All 12 would have to vote not guilty for an acquittal.

Usually don't see that level of shenanigans until you're much farther south.


*hanged

/pot peave
 
farkmedown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Frozit: LordOfThePings: Handcuffed man sitting SIX TIMEs!

Not in any way accepting this, but cops are trained to empty their revolver once they start shooting.   So once the first shot is fired, the rest just follow.


I haven't seen a cop with a revolver in over 30 years.

They have semi-autos, with "large" (standard) capacity magazines of 15 or more rounds.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

farkmedown: Frozit: LordOfThePings: Handcuffed man sitting SIX TIMEs!

Not in any way accepting this, but cops are trained to empty their revolver once they start shooting.   So once the first shot is fired, the rest just follow.

I haven't seen a cop with a revolver in over 30 years.

They have semi-autos, with "large" (standard) capacity magazines of 15 or more rounds.


Double stack is nice. Like I said m&p or glock
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Frozit: Not in any way accepting this, but cops are trained to empty their revolver once they start shooting.   So once the first shot is fired, the rest just follow.


They are? I must have missed that class. Also, revolvers?
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But but but the deceased had presumably committed a crime or misdemeanor of some sort and further more was black, play stupid games win stupid prizes, why does Fark love criminals more than our brave police?

[just saving Jeebus S a bit of work so he can enjoy his weekend]
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

indy_kid: olorin604: The only reason this is acceptable is if the prosecutor thinks there is a decent chance of acquittal if it goes to trial.

Which is a whole other indictment of our
legal system and society.

Did you mean hung jury? All 12 would have to vote not guilty for an acquittal.

Usually don't see that level of shenanigans until you're much farther south.


Fair enough, should of said "failing to get a guilty verdict"
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Frozit: LordOfThePings: Handcuffed man sitting SIX TIMEs!

Not in any way accepting this, but cops are trained to empty their revolver once they start shooting.   So once the first shot is fired, the rest just follow.

What hick part of the world do you live in where a cop has a revolver?

M&P or glock is the standard.

And why was he in the front seat. You never get front seat. Cops didn't like it when I asked if it was OK for me to bring my hands up front to make a phonecall. The first time they hated that I made my hands end up in front of me


I'm surprised you didn't get shot when you did that, but then I might hazard that you're several skin tones above light brown.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Since when have cops been carrying revolvers, other than the one they keep in an ankle holster to throw at the person they just shot 9 times with their 17-shot Glock, in order to justify the shooting?


9/17 shots would be better aim than we usually see when cops empty their weapons.
 
