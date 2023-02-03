 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Isn't that when one is supposed to ski?   (boston.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Ski resort, Killington Ski Resort, Stowe Mountain Resort, New England, Skiing, New Hampshire, Ski, England  
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not water skiing
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Moose shoulda told ya.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
riding a lift in cold weather is torture.
This is backcountry weather.
Or indoors, fireside weather.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ski wear is fine when the temperature is in the 20s. It's not made for -20.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Subby, precipitation =/= temperature.

Not sure anyone wants to ski in sub-zero temperatures.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One of the local slopes was running ads yesterday about how it's never too cold to ski, guessing they weren't thrilled those were still airing.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Skiing is stupid. Why do you want to hurl down a mountain and possibly die while freezing your ass off ? Is it because you're stupid?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ugh...hurtle
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Way back when we considered buying the Cordova Times in Valdez/Cordova, Alaska.  They had put in a skilift a few years before and had so much snow that they had to raise the lift lines.  That's when my wife buried the idea.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RaceDTruck: Not water skiing


Snow and ice are made of water.
 
