 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   You're being flashed for your benefit, not theirs   (lifehacker.com) divider line
44
    More: Obvious, Initiation, friendly flash of the headlights, Car, Lighting, Semi-trailer truck, speed trap, Headlamp, quick friendly flash of the lights  
•       •       •

1249 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2023 at 3:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You turn them off and on to signal the trucker they are clear to move over, yinzer.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: You turn them off and on to signal the trucker they are clear to move over, yinzer.


Believe it or not, I hadn't seen this one before.  I've only seen the "your lights are off" or "go ahead" versions.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Radar/Police ahead or your lights are off. Also for someone ahead of me trying to merge.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DrKillPatient: Radar/Police ahead or your lights are off. Also for someone ahead of me trying to merge.


That's when you turn your lights on / off. Not flashing your brights.

In some places if a cop sees you trying to warn others of a speed trap, they'll come after your ass. It is not a fun experience.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

casey17: DrKillPatient: Radar/Police ahead or your lights are off. Also for someone ahead of me trying to merge.

That's when you turn your lights on / off. Not flashing your brights.

In some places if a cop sees you trying to warn others of a speed trap, they'll come after your ass. It is not a fun experience.


Not sure if this is still true here....

"In 1999, a New Jersey appellate court held that the act of flashing one's headlights as a warning is a free speech right protected by the First Amendment."

Though willing to bet they will find another reason to pull you over if they see it.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrKillPatient: casey17: DrKillPatient: Radar/Police ahead or your lights are off. Also for someone ahead of me trying to merge.

That's when you turn your lights on / off. Not flashing your brights.

In some places if a cop sees you trying to warn others of a speed trap, they'll come after your ass. It is not a fun experience.

Not sure if this is still true here....

"In 1999, a New Jersey appellate court held that the act of flashing one's headlights as a warning is a free speech right protected by the First Amendment."

Though willing to bet they will find another reason to pull you over if they see it.


That's exactly what they do. Luckily there are lots of hills & curves in Seattle, so it's easier to get away with on certain stretches of road.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This common driver communication signal has more meanings than you realize.

The premise of the article is people don't know what flashing the headlights means. So if no one knows how do the flashing know what they are saying?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly never thought this would be a huge, baffling question in the mind of drivers
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: DrKillPatient: casey17: DrKillPatient: Radar/Police ahead or your lights are off. Also for someone ahead of me trying to merge.

That's when you turn your lights on / off. Not flashing your brights.

In some places if a cop sees you trying to warn others of a speed trap, they'll come after your ass. It is not a fun experience.

Not sure if this is still true here....

"In 1999, a New Jersey appellate court held that the act of flashing one's headlights as a warning is a free speech right protected by the First Amendment."

Though willing to bet they will find another reason to pull you over if they see it.

That's exactly what they do. Luckily there are lots of hills & curves in Seattle, so it's easier to get away with on certain stretches of road.


The days you report it in your navigation app. Apple Maps did a surprisingly good job warning me of speed traps as I drove across Alabama on my way from Pensacola to Biloxi back in December on a work trip.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reminded that at one time in Italy, the vehicle that was passing another vehicle while going up a hill at night would turn off the headlights to more easily determine if there was a vehicle coming the other way over the hill.  As a courtesy, the passed vehicle would also extinguish theirs.

This worked well except in the case where there were two vehicles just over the hill coming your way and doing exactly the same thing.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I flash people to get their attention.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, my pickup had a problem where the high beams were stuck on, and my only options were those or no lights. So I went for about a week of drivers constantly flashing their brights at me.

"Your high beams are on!"
*turns off lights*
"Your lights are off!"
*turns on high beams*

I could go through the cycle multiple times at 4 way stop signs. 20 something me thought it was hilarious.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: You turn them off and on to signal the trucker they are clear to move over, yinzer.


No competent commercial driver is going to take your word that it's safe to do anything.
So just don't bother.
Let the driver decide and NEVER NEVER NEVER flash your brights at night at anyone for any reason.
Dim your regular running lights or interrupt the lights (turn them off then back on) if you must do something that the driver will likely ignore anyway.
Flashing brights at night at any time is blinding and dangerous.

[Meanwhile. daytime running lights are a big problem, since people see they are projecting some light ahead, but their rear lights are off. Don't be that doofus.]
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I honestly never thought this would be a huge, baffling question in the mind of drivers


I'm starting to suspect that writers at Lifehacker see everything they are presented with as a huge, baffling question.

/next on Lifehacker: teaspoons - did you know they also work in soup?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lot of really bright lights out there.
Seem brighter either because of led replacements or cataracts

Or both.

Doc says cataracts aren't ready to harvest, but says the surgery is covered for free when it is time. Regardless of insurance. At least, that is what he said.

I'm looking into led bulbs for my older jalopies
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chariset: vudukungfu: You turn them off and on to signal the trucker they are clear to move over, yinzer.

Believe it or not, I hadn't seen this one before.  I've only seen the "your lights are off" or "go ahead" versions.


The truck clearance signal tends to be more of a steady on/off, while the headlights signal (dim your brights please, or turn your lights on you dingus) tends to be a quick flash. A dash vs. a dot.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I honestly never thought this would be a huge, baffling question in the mind of drivers


It's LifeHacker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
HotIgneous Intruder:

Well, no.

The point is that once Billy Big Rig can see the car in their side-view mirrors, assuming the mirrors are adjusted properly, the end of their trailer is ahead of the car.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: vudukungfu: You turn them off and on to signal the trucker they are clear to move over, yinzer.

No competent commercial driver is going to take your word that it's safe to do anything.
So just don't bother.
Let the driver decide and NEVER NEVER NEVER flash your brights at night at anyone for any reason.
Dim your regular running lights or interrupt the lights (turn them off then back on) if you must do something that the driver will likely ignore anyway.
Flashing brights at night at any time is blinding and dangerous.

[Meanwhile. daytime running lights are a big problem, since people see they are projecting some light ahead, but their rear lights are off. Don't be that doofus.]


Yes, I'm sure the literally hundreds of times I've signaled a truck that they can get over, and they got over and then flashed were all just incredible coincidences.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: casey17: DrKillPatient: Radar/Police ahead or your lights are off. Also for someone ahead of me trying to merge.

That's when you turn your lights on / off. Not flashing your brights.

In some places if a cop sees you trying to warn others of a speed trap, they'll come after your ass. It is not a fun experience.

Not sure if this is still true here....

"In 1999, a New Jersey appellate court held that the act of flashing one's headlights as a warning is a free speech right protected by the First Amendment."

Though willing to bet they will find another reason to pull you over if they see it.


"You should get that tail light fixed"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrparks: I flash people to get their attention.


I do it and get arrested
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You turn them off and on to signal the trucker they are clear to move over, yinzer.


I've been using the off-then-on to try to signal California drivers that they can safely merge, or have the right of way, for decades.

They never get it.  Only commercial truckers ever get the message.  It's like the idea of someone being courteous and giving them space or right of way is completely foreign to SoCal drivers.  Alien, even.

Wonder how that happened.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chitownmike: mrparks: I flash people to get their attention.

I do it and get arrested


Make sure they're old enough to appreciate it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: johnny_vegas: I honestly never thought this would be a huge, baffling question in the mind of drivers

I'm starting to suspect that writers at Lifehacker see everything they are presented with as a huge, baffling question.

/next on Lifehacker: teaspoons - did you know they also work in soup?


Starting? It's more likely they'd run a "weird fact" story about how teaspoons got their name
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I flash my high beams as an invitation to sex.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrparks: chitownmike: mrparks: I flash people to get their attention.

I do it and get arrested

Make sure they're old enough to appreciate it.


And don't flash my sister. Everyone in the vicinity of the last guy got to hear "Awww, it looks like a penis, only smaller!" in her best fake French accent.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

casey17: DrKillPatient: Radar/Police ahead or your lights are off. Also for someone ahead of me trying to merge.

That's when you turn your lights on / off. Not flashing your brights.

In some places if a cop sees you trying to warn others of a speed trap, they'll come after your ass. It is not a fun experience.


Cops that penalize you for warning others of their presence is one of the reasons why cops are referred to as PIGS. The whole point of the enforcement to get motorists to slow down, but some piggies use it to "make their quotas" and get promotions.

Fark those bastards.
 
JRoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: johnny_vegas: I honestly never thought this would be a huge, baffling question in the mind of drivers

It's LifeHacker.

[Fark user image image 567x960]


Actually, 15 seconds in the microwave will soften up a carton of ice cream just enough, without melting it.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You turn them off and on to signal the trucker they are clear to move over, yinzer.


Assuming you aren't cursed with DRLs. Flashing your highbeams is all you get.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You turn them off and on to signal the trucker they are clear to move over, yinzer.


The headlights on my wife's car don't look different in DRL or 'turned on' modes. I try to flash highbeams at the drivers in front of me when they are on DRL at night, but most of the time they don't get the message.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I honestly never thought this would be a huge, baffling question in the mind of drivers


We've had greenlights here on young drivers discovering the "hack" of how window defrosters remove frost from the window.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Lot of really bright lights out there.
Seem brighter either because of led replacements or cataracts


Yes , hard to tell these days. Mine are just regular brightness but sometimes someone thinks they are brights and flashes me so I turn my brights on till we pass (depending on my mood)
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: johnny_vegas: I honestly never thought this would be a huge, baffling question in the mind of drivers

I'm starting to suspect that writers at Lifehacker see everything they are presented with as a huge, baffling question.

/next on Lifehacker: teaspoons - did you know they also work in soup?


Headline: "You're eating soup wrong. Try this unusual utensil instead of a fork next time".
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yup
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What being flashed might look like
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: casey17: DrKillPatient: casey17: DrKillPatient: Radar/Police ahead or your lights are off. Also for someone ahead of me trying to merge.

That's when you turn your lights on / off. Not flashing your brights.

In some places if a cop sees you trying to warn others of a speed trap, they'll come after your ass. It is not a fun experience.

Not sure if this is still true here....

"In 1999, a New Jersey appellate court held that the act of flashing one's headlights as a warning is a free speech right protected by the First Amendment."

Though willing to bet they will find another reason to pull you over if they see it.

That's exactly what they do. Luckily there are lots of hills & curves in Seattle, so it's easier to get away with on certain stretches of road.

The days you report it in your navigation app. Apple Maps did a surprisingly good job warning me of speed traps as I drove across Alabama on my way from Pensacola to Biloxi back in December on a work trip.


Yeah, but I don't use my navigation app to & from work and a bet a lot of other people don't. Plus, I don't use my phone when I drive - if I saw a speed trap, by the time I was stopped to be able to enter it, I'd forget where it was.

/ no, I don't use voice apps on my phone
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Lot of really bright lights out there.
Seem brighter either because of led replacements or cataracts

Or both.

Doc says cataracts aren't ready to harvest, but says the surgery is covered for free when it is time. Regardless of insurance. At least, that is what he said.

I'm looking into led bulbs for my older jalopies


I had cataract surgery last year & lenses implanted for my nearsightedness/astigmatism. I was amazed how bright everything was afterwards.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've been trying to figure out a way to signal people from behind that they don't have ANY lights on at night. A quick 3-4 blips of the high beams usually fixes the situation, but I've followed some cars for miles (at a safe distance) trying to let them know they're driving with NO lights on at all (daytime running lights don't count). 

Some drivers interpret it as a road-rage / intimidation thing, and start speeding up, weaving, or trying to quickly pull off at the next exit to get away, still completely driving in the dark. 

Is there a better / more effective way of alerting them to the situation?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1 flash straight sex
2 flashes gay sex
3 flashes bisexuality sex
4 flashes Your load is blown from all this flasing
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Uh, it's gang members trying to murder you.
EXTREMELY irresponsible article, Lifehack!
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The truck bit is absolutely true. They do it for each other as well.

It also indicates to the truck driver you aren't about to do something stupid, you know he's coming over.

Also just pay attention, if you're in the left lane with a truck ahead of you on the right and you see someone on the right hand shoulder ahead (broke down or whatever) anticipate that the truck is going to want to move over into your left lane and let him in. It's safer for everyone.

Apparently some people don't know these things. That's okay, help them learn.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Uh, it's gang members trying to murder you.
EXTREMELY irresponsible article, Lifehack!


I thought they were warning me about the murderer in the back seat with the hook for a hand!
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.