 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   When in Rome, so are other people   (insider.com) divider line
41
    More: Obvious, Ancient Rome, Western Roman Empire, Colosseum, Germany, Roman Forum, Roman Empire, Rome, Palatine Hill  
•       •       •

996 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2023 at 3:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even though I tried to avoid tourists, I still battled crowds and long lines and couldn't see much.

I wouldn't be opposed to bringing the lions back, just have to watch their diets.  Too of us Americans on one day and hey might develop a cholesterol problem.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Entitled Little shiat thinks she should have exclusive access at a tourist attraction, because <ugh, foot stamp> she paid for that.  Like, thirty bucks she paid!  Why should she have to be there with other tourists?  It's not fair!  And why didn't it look like the pictures?  That's fraud!

Karen-in-training, right there.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like tourists, either. That's why I only go to the most inaccessible regions on-
Fark user imageView Full Size

well, shiat.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Entitled Little shiat thinks she should have exclusive access at a tourist attraction, because <ugh, foot stamp> she paid for that.  Like, thirty bucks she paid!  Why should she have to be there with other tourists?  It's not fair!  And why didn't it look like the pictures?  That's fraud!

Karen-in-training, right there.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/you got that right...
//wonder if she has her sandwich crusts removed as well
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Genuine pro-sports stadium experience.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't there be a point where an editor says "this person is too stupid to write for us"?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Even though I tried to avoid tourists, I still battled crowds and long lines and couldn't see much.

I wouldn't be opposed to bringing the lions back, just have to watch their diets.  Too of us Americans on one day and hey might develop a cholesterol problem.


If you want to avoid tourists find an Italian town thay Muricans don't know exists.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the media, social 'influencers,' or travel booking agencies tell you it's a wonderful place to visit -don't go there.

You will be disheartened.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When In Rome - The Promise (Official Music Video)
Youtube 5HI_xFQWiYU
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoopy Frood: Shouldn't there be a point where an editor says "this person is too stupid to write for us"?


*Should* be, yes.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots gonna idiot.
 
pacmanner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a couple other options if you want a Colosseum but on a smaller less crowded scale. The one in Nimes in the south of France is well preserved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because as always, it's always about you, you self entitled little child.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When what could have been great satire turns out to be a complete lack of self-awareness
 
deathsaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: koder: Even though I tried to avoid tourists, I still battled crowds and long lines and couldn't see much.

I wouldn't be opposed to bringing the lions back, just have to watch their diets.  Too of us Americans on one day and hey might develop a cholesterol problem.

If you want to avoid tourists find an Italian town thay Muricans don't know exists.


Yes, only Americans travel. No one else in the world would go there.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entitled writer decides to head to one of the most well-known tourist attractions in the WORLD in the huge capital city of a large European country and expects to have private access, surprised when they learn other people want to see it too. Film at eleven.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well it's a good thing she went in October rather than at the height of tourist season
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took quite a few pictures in Venice with no visible people, just by turning sideways and looking down a quiet alley or canal.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously whiny biatch. Go visit popular sites around the world, be shocked when other people from around the world also visit those famous sites!

Just stay home if you're going to whine the whole time.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was like that 30+ years ago but we didn't have the internet to complain about it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You went to a tourist attraction and what now?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat?!

Keep in mind that any picture in a tourist brochures is incredibly staged & cherry picked.

What they'll show you:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Reality, as-seen from the other side: it's literally on the outskirts of Cairo, a metropolis housing almost 10 million people.
Fark user imageView Full Size



Where will she be going next year to evade the crowds? A Chinese beach resort?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or maybe take a cruise?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or maybe just have a romantic picnic with her boyfriend at the Eifel tower?
Fark user imageView Full Size


or visit the Great Wall of China?
Fark user imageView Full Size


If there's something you think would be cool to see, millions of other people probably thought the same

/No one goes there anymore, it's too crowded
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TLDR version:
The Colosseum, The Roman Forum and The Pantheon are cool and you should definitely go, if you're in Rome. But be prepared because every other person who doesn't live in Rome....they are going to be there too.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds American.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheRedMonkey: 12349876: koder: Even though I tried to avoid tourists, I still battled crowds and long lines and couldn't see much.

I wouldn't be opposed to bringing the lions back, just have to watch their diets.  Too of us Americans on one day and hey might develop a cholesterol problem.

If you want to avoid tourists find an Italian town thay Muricans don't know exists.

Yes, only Americans travel. No one else in the world would go there.


And the rest of the worlds equivalent to Muricans.  Happy now?  I would assume there are very few small towns in Italy that an average American doesn't know about but an average British or Japanese person does.  Maybe if it's a place people go to just for the beach the British might know a bit more, but that's it.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I recall, there was more than one actual Roman who was actually glad of COVID's resulting in the collapse of non-essential international travel, because it meant they could actually enjoy their own city's marvels without them being mobbed by foreigners.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish she could have seen it in its heyday, from floor level.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If humans ever invented teleportation, it would be the absolute deathblow of any tourist destination.

Why go to your boring old local neighborhood park when you could just as easily pop over to Yellowstone national park instead?  Why have lunch at the MacDonalds around the corner when you could be having lunch at a MacDonalds in downtown Paris instead and still be back in time for your afternoon meeting?

Each and every "Scenic" destination would end up looking like the aftermath of Woodstock in no time flat.

If you think Disneyland is crowded (or expensive) now, just think how crowded it would be if you take away the need to plan a multi-day trip around it? Either crowds would be absolutely insane, or the ticket prices would go up 50-fold to lower demand to a level they could accommodate.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"tried to warn her"
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Verona has a very well preserved Colosseum

Every summer they have an opera season with crowds up to 25,000 people. Other times there is usually nobody there.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

deathsaurus: Nobody goes there anymore, it's too crowded.


why did I bother looking for an image?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: Entitled writer decides to head to one of the most well-known tourist attractions in the WORLD in the huge capital city of a large European country and expects to have private access, surprised when they learn other people want to see it too. Film at eleven.


Didn't you read the article?  She paid $60 for a skip-the-line ticket.  For that kind of cash, they were supposed to clear out a world heritage site so she could spend the afternoon taking all the Instagram selfies she wanted by herself.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Entitled Little shiat thinks she should have exclusive access at a tourist attraction, because <ugh, foot stamp> she paid for that.  Like, thirty bucks she paid!  Why should she have to be there with other tourists?  It's not fair!  And why didn't it look like the pictures?  That's fraud!

Karen-in-training, right there.


Tourist-traps gonna tourist-trap. Shame on her for thinking paying extra would get what they promised her.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Before 9/11 and the new, now routine, enhanced security measures was the first time I visited Rome. At the time, they offered the "Roma Pass", which was cheaper than individual tickets if you visited a certain number of sites. It also allowed you to cut in line, to the front of the line of any line of non-pass holders. Which was pretty much everyone waiting in a line...

I remember later that the pass put you in a priority line, but there was "no skipping ahead" in the earlier, longer security line.

Some advice, FWIW, Rome is a big, hot city with lots and lots of stuff to see in and around. Plan on taking several days. I learned to avoid crowds by prioritizing sites, and getting there early on a weekday. *Shrug*. Not very inventive, but it would make the first site much less of a hassle most of the time. I also reserve the right to say to hell with this, and go somewhere to chill for a snack or drink, if the crowds get too much.

/I recommend making time for the Borghese gallery for the Bernini sculptures
//There's a big public park out front for kids and picnics or an pricy but good restaurant on the grounds
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: 12349876: koder: Even though I tried to avoid tourists, I still battled crowds and long lines and couldn't see much.

I wouldn't be opposed to bringing the lions back, just have to watch their diets.  Too of us Americans on one day and hey might develop a cholesterol problem.

If you want to avoid tourists find an Italian town thay Muricans don't know exists.

Yes, only Americans travel. No one else in the world would go there.


..and order Watney's Red Barrel.
 
suid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Talking of popular, here's our view of the Mona Lisa:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Excelsior: No shiat?!

Keep in mind that any picture in a tourist brochures is incredibly staged & cherry picked.

What they'll show you:
[Fark user image 850x566]

Reality, as-seen from the other side: it's literally on the outskirts of Cairo, a metropolis housing almost 10 million people.
[Fark user image 850x524]


Where will she be going next year to evade the crowds? A Chinese beach resort?
[Fark user image 790x521]

Or maybe take a cruise?
[Fark user image 850x567]

Or maybe just have a romantic picnic with her boyfriend at the Eifel tower?
[Fark user image 850x566]

or visit the Great Wall of China?
[Fark user image 850x478]

If there's something you think would be cool to see, millions of other people probably thought the same

/No one goes there anymore, it's too crowded


Darn

Those are amazing photos
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tourist attractions are for people who shouldn't travel, yet feel obligated.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I typed damn and autocorrect censored me.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
oh no!
I wonder if anyone has told her the truth about DisneyWorld.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.