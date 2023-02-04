 Skip to content
(Wales Online)   Inspectors put Welsh school in special measures after finding children are speaking too much English, say more marbles are required in their mouths   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
docsigma
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mae hyn yn hynod o dwp. Rwyf hefyd yn defnyddio cyfrifiadur i gyfieithu hwn.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I get encouraging the culture through language, even to the point of making it part of the formal education, but let's not drop the wee ones on their heads while we're at it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

docsigma: Mae hyn yn hynod o dwp. Rwyf hefyd yn defnyddio cyfrifiadur i gyfieithu hwn.


I was going to chastise you for not capitalizing the letter "i", but in Welsh iat's probably a consonant.

Also: Bargle! Nargle! Zous!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I get encouraging the culture through language, even to the point of making it part of the formal education, but let's not drop the wee ones on their heads while we're at it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

docsigma: Mae hyn yn hynod o dwp. Rwyf hefyd yn defnyddio cyfrifiadur i gyfieithu hwn.


I can see why it's a big deal that Welshman children speak Walsh properly. One slip of the tongue and you're suddenly summoning Cthulhu.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I get encouraging the culture through language, even to the point of making it part of the formal education, but let's not drop the wee ones on their heads while we're at it.


What "encouraging ones culture" and "celebrating ones  heritage" might look like:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Welsh is a ridiculous language.  No one would ever choose to use a Welsh word for anything significant.
 
docsigma
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZMugg: foo monkey: I get encouraging the culture through language, even to the point of making it part of the formal education, but let's not drop the wee ones on their heads while we're at it.

[Fark user image 500x756]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I remember a bit about fines levied in lieu of punishment in merry old England. Kill a serf, it's a few pieces of silver. Kill a Lord, it's a pile of silver. And a Welshman outside of Wales was free. I think I get it.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I spent a couple days in Wales a few years ago and thought the local TV news sounded like they were running the audio backwards.
 
