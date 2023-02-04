 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Seattle ranks #2 in US cities where weed is more popular than tobacco. #1 should be no surprise   (seattletimes.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seattle is #2 for so many reasons.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
whynotboth?.jpg

/this is why we don't have a 'Spliffy' tag, man, I'm pretty sure.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just tell is in the headline. This is Fark. There's no need for a clickbait headline.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Legal weed changed my life. I didn't have to go knock on Dave's door anymore and now I just go to the store and pull out my loyalty card. I can't imagine going back to one of those idiot states where it's still illegal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perhaps the real problem is that you simply cannot get good gravy anymore...

Beck - Nicotine & Gravy (Official Music Video)
Youtube HMj0ogLTweU
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Perhaps the real problem is that you simply cannot get good gravy anymore...

[YouTube video: Beck - Nicotine & Gravy (Official Music Video)]


Me, hearing that for the first time at my buddy's house: "Did he just say she looks so Israeli?"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It'll be interesting to see what that shift means for lung cancer rates, etc.
It's time to legalize federally.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*saves list for his impending Texodus*
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nielsen: is there anything they won't measure for a fee?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know, before I opened the article I joked and said "Portland".
 
NINEv2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

koder: *saves list for his impending Texodus*


Come up here to SD and lasso some of your fellow Texans. SD is bad enough as it is, why tf are they coming up here???
 
litespeed74
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NINEv2: koder: *saves list for his impending Texodus*

Come up here to SD and lasso some of your fellow Texans. SD is bad enough as it is, why tf are they coming up here???


I'd trade you Texan transplants for California Right wing Transplants moving to Idaho.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: It'll be interesting to see what that shift means for lung cancer rates, etc.



That would take years to study. I quit smoking in 2010. In 2019 I was diagnosed with COPD. I tried to do a good thing for myself and I still got bit.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
420 Friendly and Veganism both have the awful trait of having to let everyone know that you're a believer.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guessed #1 to be Denver

It is, after all, the Mile High City.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So Portland and Seattle is very much against smoking? Makes sense, lots of hightech in door companies.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I knew #1 would be Portland

Mainers really love them their weed
 
Bruscar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought Denver would be #1.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wichita, Kansas? You'd have to be high 24/7/365.25 to live there.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is a stupid comparison.

The only thing that make tobacco and cannabis comparable is the preferred method of delivery.

And, fark, not even that for long.

about 20% of the adult population - said they had used cannabis (including edibles) in the past 30 days.

Most young people I know either use edibles, or else vape or dab.

Burning the flower is for teh olds.

/proud bud burner
 
drewogatory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

litespeed74: NINEv2: koder: *saves list for his impending Texodus*

Come up here to SD and lasso some of your fellow Texans. SD is bad enough as it is, why tf are they coming up here???

I'd trade you Texan transplants for California Right wing Transplants moving to Idaho.


Hasn't Idaho always been red except for Boise and maybe Moscow?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drewogatory: litespeed74: NINEv2: koder: *saves list for his impending Texodus*

Come up here to SD and lasso some of your fellow Texans. SD is bad enough as it is, why tf are they coming up here???

I'd trade you Texan transplants for California Right wing Transplants moving to Idaho.

Hasn't Idaho always been red except for Boise and maybe Moscow?


Moscow has been red since the late 1910s
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Somaticasual: It'll be interesting to see what that shift means for lung cancer rates, etc.


That would take years to study. I quit smoking in 2010. In 2019 I was diagnosed with COPD. I tried to do a good thing for myself and I still got bit.


Granted, longitudinal studies will take a while. I'm truly sorry to hear of the diagnosis - But you definitely did the right thing in quitting!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: So Portland and Seattle is very much against smoking? Makes sense, lots of hightech in door companies.


At least Portland has indoor. cigar lounges...our smoking ban in Washington is pathetic...you can't even light up in a tobacco shop.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: I guessed #1 to be Denver

It is, after all, the Mile High City.


Same.

/Denverite.
//Not high. Although I'll do half of an indica edible before bedtime.
///See you at Burning Man.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Legal weed changed my life. I didn't have to go knock on Dave's door anymore and now I just go to the store and pull out my loyalty card. I can't imagine going back to one of those idiot states where it's still illegal.


Me too.  I ate an edible, lost my security clearance, job, and now half the job opportunities I would otherwise apply for are simply unavailable because I can't get re-cleared.

Ok, not really, but if I did eat one, that's what would happen.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Somaticasual: It'll be interesting to see what that shift means for lung cancer rates, etc.


That would take years to study. I quit smoking in 2010. In 2019 I was diagnosed with COPD. I tried to do a good thing for myself and I still got bit.

Granted, longitudinal studies will take a while. I'm truly sorry to hear of the diagnosis - But you definitely did the right thing in quitting!


I'm also sorry to hear about your diagnosis. I quit smoking cigarettes in September of 2021. Not very easy to do.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Legal weed changed my life. I didn't have to go knock on Dave's door anymore and now I just go to the store and pull out my loyalty card. I can't imagine going back to one of those idiot states where it's still illegal.


Dave? Dave's not here.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I suppose I should be proud that Vegas is on the list, considering how just a few years ago smoking was just ridiculously profuse in this city, indoors and outdoors. It wasn't really until COVID that there was a real crackdown on that.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Day_Old_Dutchie: I guessed #1 to be Denver

It is, after all, the Mile High City.

Same.

/Denverite.
//Not high. Although I'll do half of an indica edible before bedtime.
///See you at Burning Man.


You look high in your profile pic.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: 420 Friendly and Veganism both have the awful trait of having to let everyone know that you're a believer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Ketchuponsteak: So Portland and Seattle is very much against smoking? Makes sense, lots of hightech in door companies.

At least Portland has indoor. cigar lounges...our smoking ban in Washington is pathetic...you can't even light up in a tobacco shop.


But you can eat a cookie.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
