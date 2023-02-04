 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Nope, not a cult at all   (nbcnews.com) divider line
83
    More: Sad, Suicide, Suicide prevention, Bowling, Woman, Family, Police, Death, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline  
•       •       •

1991 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2023 at 1:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



83 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Three MAGAts off themselves?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is what happens when you convince your followers that your political opponents are literally baby-eating demon worshippers. At least they didn't try to take anyone else out on the way this time.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
included a mother and daughter who loved bowling

It was a cry for help.  Just like all of Reno.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure this is a great example of cult-like behavior.

Mental health problems, absolutely. Like.... wow are there some people that need help that just somehow magically to be conservatives. I'm sure you could find examples of loonies on the left but not nearly as many as on the right.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: included a mother and daughter who loved bowling

It was a cry for help.  Just like all of Reno.


Reno, when you need to burn the cult out
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sad that it had to come to this, but better they off themselves (or each other) privately than try to take out a synagogue full of sabbath worshipers, for example. Or Congress.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel sad for the daughter since it sounds like she didn't have a chance at a normal life or even development.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow...they are really sticking it to the libs!
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who are truly "devout Christians" don't commit mortal sins that will damn them to hell.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Sad that it had to come to this, but better they off themselves (or each other) privately than try to take out a synagogue full of sabbath worshipers, for example. Or Congress.


Exactly.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what indoctrination and grooming looks like. You hear that Republicans? You dumb Muppets
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: This is what happens when you convince your followers that your political opponents are literally baby-eating demon worshippers. At least they didn't try to take anyone else out on the way this time.


So much this.  Let's not turn mass shootings into a team sport.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: I'm not sure this is a great example of cult-like behavior.


Yes, people committing suicide for their beliefs sure isn't "cult-like behavior".

history.comView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money's on "daughter got pregnant by dad", and their anti-abortion stance had a suicide exemption.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They were just so hell-bent on Trump winning, like this could be in the end ifhe doesn't," Stabley said, referring to an instance when he saw them just before the 2020 election. He said he stopped seeing the two after that.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice of them to not make a mess inside the house.

Bowlarama is definitely a cult.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna be honest: The real tragedy is that more MAGAts don't do this.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Bowlers are the worth.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life in Pennsylvania often drives one to think of ending it all, what with the bleak weather, hyper-corrupt, long-term Republican government, high taxes, almost no services, ultra-low wages, no real worker protections, very little to do unless you enjoy parkland above all else, etc.

It's usually just one person at a time, though.  I think there have been no fewer than 5 suicides in my family, going back 2 generations in both directions.  So far (no, that's not a hint about me, personally).
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: SoupGuru: I'm not sure this is a great example of cult-like behavior.

Yes, people committing suicide for their beliefs sure isn't "cult-like behavior".

[history.com image 620x400]


The majority of those people were murdered.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: koder: included a mother and daughter who loved bowling

It was a cry for help.  Just like all of Reno.

Reno, when you need to burn the cult out


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daughter appears to have facial expressions which make me believe that she had some sort of mental disability.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: The majority of those people were murdered.


True. The audio of that event is some of the most haunting I've ever heard. And I work in counter-terrorism circles.

That said... these guys weren't.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from Trump losing, Christian w seem to be getting a lot of what they have been asking for:

- The overruling of Roe v. Wade
- Laws preventing people from free expression if they have a penis and wear a skirt
- Laws that prevent free speech by educators
- Reduced immigration
- The striking down of state's rights to limit gun deaths
- and coming soon, laws that prevent women from traveling to other states to seek medical help

Did it dawn on them that their conservative utopia is coming and it looks a lot like your whole existence being summed up as "She was a good bowler."?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fettterman trolled them to death, apparently.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

mrmarakai.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Jesus
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Have the government round up the shy quiet people and reprogram them in camps.

Problem solved.

Wait.  I am pro on demand suicide.  Cancel that last order.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x223]
[mrmarakai.files.wordpress.com image 650x366]
Jesus


You said it, man.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let us face it, Wednesday Addams would have a greater chance of discovering a cure for cancer or a renewable energy source than anyone from that horrorshow of an advertisement for NPG.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

xcheopis: People who are truly "devout Christians" don't commit mortal sins that will damn them to hell.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I never want anyone to die, but I read some news articles and obituaries with great amusement.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Azz: This is what indoctrination and grooming looks like. You hear that Republicans? You dumb Muppets


That's insulting to The Muppets.  I like The Muppets.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: fatassbastard: SoupGuru: I'm not sure this is a great example of cult-like behavior.

Yes, people committing suicide for their beliefs sure isn't "cult-like behavior".

[history.com image 620x400]

The majority of those people were murdered.


The adults drank the potion willingly. They made their children take it.

I don't which group is larger, but saying "it wasn't mass suicide, it was mass murder-suicide" doesn't really seem like much of a flex.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i agree that christianity is a cult
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Police said that the positioning of the bodies, the two guns found at scene, the shell casings and other evidence "support the account put forward by the written documents left behind by the family,"


cdn.fansided.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The daughter never had a chance.

"was homeschooled and her mother often spoke on her behalf. "
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The family's front yard was also "littered" with Pro-Trump political signs during the elections, and anti-abortion signs when Roe v. Wade was overturned, the neighbor said.

Well that's three down, unfortunately far too many left to go.
 
starlost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As my grandparents always said let the kids throw splits so they can learn. But dammit once the child is grown if they can't hit the pocket and don't have a ass that anyone would spend their paycheck to have a chance to fondle tell them to stay farking home.
 
Morning Coffee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Azz: This is what indoctrination and grooming looks like. You hear that Republicans? You dumb Muppets


Hey! You leave the Muppets out of this!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
More blood on Trump's hands, not that he cares. On the plus side, three less PA Trump voters in 2024.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I feel sad for the daughter since it sounds like she didn't have a chance at a normal life or even development.


Bowling does that to a person.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Daughter appears to have facial expressions which make me believe that she had some sort of mental disability.


reminded me of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"devout Christian conservatives"

Yea, that's a double whammy against them.  At least those morons won't be able to reproduce any more.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: "Stabley said he gave Morgan many bowling lessons over the years, and she became more sociable as she grew older. She was also "quite a good bowler," he said."
Fark user imageView Full Size



There are rules but it's not a cult.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

xcheopis: People who are truly "devout Christians" don't commit mortal sins that will damn them to hell.


Mortal sin is a Catholic thing (if the article mentioned that they were Catholics then I missed it), and no devout anything believe or follow 100% of what they are devout about, no matter what they might pretend. And that's for everything, not only religious beliefs.
 
docsigma
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Sad that it had to come to this, but better they off themselves (or each other) privately than try to take out a synagogue full of sabbath worshipers, for example. Or Congress.


Not even just a few in Congress?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Plenty of smiles and laughter in this video ... yikes!
Morgan Daub's Final Video
Youtube D6DivWCwFa0
 
Bruscar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: My money's on "daughter got pregnant by dad", and their anti-abortion stance had a suicide exemption.


That hadn't occurred to me, but it's plausible. My first thought was that the notes should be checked to determine whether they were all written in the husband's handwriting.
 
Displayed 50 of 83 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.