(Lifehacker)   What is this "emergency fund" they speak of?
20
    Unlikely, Payment, Economy, Unemployment, Inflation, Finance, Debt, Deductible, Cash  
•       •       •

Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks subby I had a great belly laugh at that.

I don't think these silly fools realize how bad things are. For example we'll use my average monthly income, $3,400 as an example. Even IF I wasn't paying off a small mountain of debt, and was socking back a fantasy figure of $900 an month, building a six-month reserve would take at least 23 months. That's almost two years of nothing important or expensive breaking, or not having a major medical procedure. Nine months-worth of savings would take 34 months, that's almost three years of nothing going wrong and no major purchases.

But you know what? Let's look at my actual numbers! Most months I'm pretty much break even. If nothing goes wrong I'm lucky to save $100. Lets run those numbers again!

That's 17 years to pile up a six-month reserve and 25 years and six months to pile up a nine-month reserve.

And I'm not even considered poor, I'm lower middle class. I make $30k more a year than poor people. The federal poverty line for 2022 for an individual is $13,590. That's roughly $1,133/mo.

Months-worth of income saved is for people who have extra money. Poor people don't have extra money.

On the low end income end every dollar has a job before you can even think of saving something. You don't really get to sock much back before something goes wrong, erases it and often leaves you in debt. Which cuts into what you can save, which means it takes longer, which gives more time for something to go wrong, erase what you have managed to save, and put you deeper in debt.

Every cent in my small mountain of debt was the right decision and the only possible option at the time. I simply do not bring enough in to realistically build a reserve like TFA wants. Most people don't.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your life is a never ending emergency don't you simply call those "funds"?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh. I emergency plan is to just die. It's cheaper.  Well. For me.
/please buy a BBQ plate from my 👪
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: When your life is a never ending emergency don't you simply call those "funds"?


can't spell 'funds' without 'fun'!

/why yes, I do work in HR and we have noticed you still haven't signed up to donate $5 a paycheck to the corporate charity fund.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Thanks subby I had a great belly laugh at that.

Did you even try to buy the avocados and bread in bulk and make your avocado toast at home?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you have 6 to 9 months of funds in the bank your an idiot.  Invest that crap in something safe.
6 to 9 months is not an emergency fund its a saftey net.
Emergency fund is 1k to cover an unexpected expense like having all your tires slashed or leak in the roof.  Anything past that insurance covers.
I keep 2k in credit card rewards as a reserve, anything past that I spend on vacations.
Simple to do with amex 6% back on groceries,3% gas and citi double cash back.  Just pay off in full and in a year or 2 you have an emergency fund.
A saftey net is a large sum like 6 or 9 months not in a retirement account you get penalties on.  Roth ira principal you can withdraw, money market accounts or bonds and takes around 10 years to build and with any luck isn't needed and becomes disposable at retirement.
 
slantsix
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Two months ago it was all "JOBS ARE EVERYWHERE FOR THE TAKING! QUIET QUIT! WORKERS ARE TAKING THEIR POWER BACK!"

Fast forward a handful of weeks and a slightly higher interest rate, and now we're on the sudden verge of collapse.

It's almost like it's all bullshiat. Just like telling working class people to have 9 months of savings on hand - in addition to "other savings and investments."

I do well. I may not do well forever. It would take me 3 years to save 9 months of expenses, assuming nothing else came up during that time. A more realistic timeline would be a decade. FFS.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Marie Antionnette-like article typing detected.
How much cake should I be saving in the freezer, Marie?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I realize she never actually said "Let them eat cake", but it has never felt more appropriate to describe how out of touch our leadership is with the modern economic realities of american life....
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An Emergency fund is the last bit of money left in your bank account that is enough to be a case of beer
 
muphasta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those that can save money each month rarely understand those that cannot. It would be interesting to learn the percentage of people who climb out of the month to month living situations.

I am one of those and know how lucky I am to have the decisions I made in the past work out for me. I joined the navy, got a job that translated in a round about way to something I could do in the civilian world, and worked my way up a bit. My wife is a teacher who does pretty decently as well. 

We are able to max our TSP/401k/retirement funds each month and set money aside for our kids' educations. I know we are lucky to be in the situation we are in, especially because I know what it is like to have to make decisions about what bill to pay on time, and which one to roll the dice with and pay a bit late. 

I remember when we were first together, we'd roll our eyes at the $24 bill at the Chinese restaurant and say, "we can't do this all the time". That was back in the 90s though. 

It is frustrating to hear people to "just move somewhere cheaper". We live in San Diego and housing costs are stupidly high. Someone posted on FB or nextdoor asking about lower cost apartments as their rent was going up $100/month. Some wise@$$ suggested they quit drinking Starbucks everyday and to quit smoking. The person replied that they couldn't afford Starbucks and weren't smokers. So the genius told them to move to somewhere cheaper.

If the person couldn't afford another $100 in rent, what money were they supposed to use to move?
 
ShutterGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm having a great month if my bank account foes not reach $0 by payday
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Since I started grown up jobs, I've tried to sock away six months of rent, expenses, etc. just in case. I'm a spendthrift, which I know is a luxury of being childless. Even then, I made it through a year of being unemployed by the skin of my teeth. Now I'm finding that, even at 45, my experience is a hindrance because I command a better pay range than some shiatty copy/technical writer just out of college. I'm decently employed now, but I've been building up more of a buffer. Even at my most successful, I was and still am a huge proponent of UBI. Financial insecurity was a psychological blow for me. I also suffer from anxiety and depression. I was about to lie down and give up. I can't even imagine what it's like for people truly on the edge.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Credit card rewards don't sound like safe storage at all. Issuers can and sometimes do alter their value & redemption options. Your terms also probably include revoking them if your account is not in good standing.

I get tons of reward value with minimal effort, but always cash them out ASAP.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I built up a nice little savings bundle last year by working multiple jobs at the same time. However, I was just in the hospital for two nights after admission to the ER, so that money is probably getting halved by the time I pay bills out of it. Hopefully my insurance does me a solid here, but I'm realistic...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I built up a nice little savings bundle last year by working multiple jobs at the same time. However, I was just in the hospital for two nights after admission to the ER, so that money is probably getting halved by the time I pay bills out of it. Hopefully my insurance does me a solid here, but I'm realistic...


In California they have a good faith law. I owed medical bills and established a monthly plan by sending them a check each month for $10. Oh bill collectors would call and I'd say did you cash my check? Yes. Then STFU.
You received all I can afford.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This shiat pisses me off. A 1lb pack of bacon costs more than I make an hour.

My savings fund is my kidney.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I keep mine in Bitcoin. Where I know its safe.
 
muphasta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuffy: I keep mine in Bitcoin. Where I know its safe.


Fortune does favor the brave after all!!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I realize she never actually said "Let them eat cake", but it has never felt more appropriate to describe how out of touch our leadership is with the modern economic realities of american life....


She sort of unfairly became the face of the "ignorant aristocracy" even though there were hundreds of people more responsible for the trainwreck that was the Ancien Regime.  Louis XIV for the decades of excessive spending on his palace and wars against the Habsburgs, the finance minister who told Louis XV the best way to crawl out of their debt was to make a show of excessive spending, the centuries old system of putting all the tax burdens on the lower classes, ridiculous tariffs and taxes for trading between boundaries based on centuries-old feudal obligations...

And then along comes a random peace treaty with the Austrians that runs counter to decades of political and cultural beliefs, and results in Antoinette being married to Louis-Auguste.
 
