 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 15 Madison) Hero Wisconsin woman finds out what brown can do for you   (nbc15.com) divider line
10
    More: Hero, Death, United Parcel Service, House, Lake, NBC, Ice, Woman, Copyright  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2023 at 12:41 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hmmm lady, nice to show your gratitude with the UPS driver but remember that you are still married.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
45 minutes???

And her husband didn't hear her?

Was Judge Judy THAT damned important? Or is he just deaf as a damn post?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Poop thread?

/dnrtfa
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eat your heart out, Fed Ex stock holders!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
taking the trash to her burn barrel Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she lost her balance, fell into her backyard creek,

Leave her
 
Fizpez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bet UPS only penalized him 1/2 as much as usual for being late on the rest of his route!

/actually I've never had a problem with UPS, they're always good where I live.  FEDEx on the other hand will leave a package on the ground near my mailbox which is about 300 feet from my house and on a busy public road.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kb7rky: 45 minutes???

And her husband didn't hear her?

Was Judge Judy THAT damned important? Or is he just deaf as a damn post?


Oh, he heard her.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fizpez: I bet UPS only penalized him 1/2 as much as usual for being late on the rest of his route!

/actually I've never had a problem with UPS, they're always good where I live.  FEDEx on the other hand will leave a package on the ground near my mailbox which is about 300 feet from my house and on a busy public road.


I hate FedEx. Never a good experience with them

I use my local UPS store for most shipping needs and they're always good to me

I saw a DHL van the other day, didn't know they were still in business
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Hmmm lady, nice to show your gratitude with the UPS driver but remember that you are still married.


Her husband said "Fark him, give him a dollar."    She paid him after the sex and before posing for the photo.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Driver was then fired for not staying on schedule.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.