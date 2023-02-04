 Skip to content
"Miami is outside the three-mile limit. From reality"
20
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I know what this is about: you want me to get an abortion!"

/got nuthin'
 
rjakobi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is an indictment against the TSA if anything.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The only problem I see is that the woman is not wearing any footwear. Otherwise, let her claim her luggage and go.
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oldie
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In Florida in general you'll see people in two piece bikinis pretty much anywhere. I'd see women in tiny thong bikinis walking around shopping in the mall on a Tuesday at 2pm.

And that was in Marion County. We were like an hour and a half from the beach. That was swamp country.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
womandoinghandstandonthebeach.jpg
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A friend of mine returned from a trip to Miami and said the airport throng including people traveling with chickens and goats. When I went there later on, I understood.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, that website is really well run. I can't get the picture, but that's OK; I know where to find dress barely dressed ladies.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sort of want.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was at the gate at Miami and I look down to see a pigeon walking around by my feet. I guess it could have been worse, it could have been a rat.
 
brilett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She'll regret that when they crank up the a/c.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Three Mile Limit?

energy.govView Full Size
 
drgullen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: "I know what this is about: you want me to get an abortion!"

/got nuthin'


Don't start with that white zone s*** again!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess it's fine as long as they wipe down the equipment afterwards.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: I was at the gate at Miami and I look down to see a pigeon walking around by my feet. I guess it could have been worse, it could have been a rat.


Somebody's emotional support animal?

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


I was disappointed when I found the Detroit airport Popeye's didn't have these (apparently created by the Philadelphia franchise).
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The popups have popoups on that site
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 276x380]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Time to undo deregulation. Flying is a luxury, not a right. And remember it was Ted Kennedy who helped push it through.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 276x380]


Amateur.
 
