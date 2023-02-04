 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Cerveza gratis   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Injury, Link, BBC, Truck, tonnes of beer, content of external sites, Locals, reports of injuries  
730 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2023 at 12:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else are you going to do when you see alcohol abuse on a massive scale?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You drink 18 tons and what do you get?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
👏
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You drink 18 tons and what do you get?


It's Bud so, gass, the shiats, a mullet...
 
scanman61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You drink 18 tons and what do you get?


18 tons of pee?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Drink "Loot Beer"! You'll find it on the road to freedom!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does this mean we'll get a new Lootie meme?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What we see isn't looting. It's a community effort to clear the road to help the resumption of traffic. Shipments are insured to the extent that the cargo was legally destroyed when the trailer broke open.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What would the manufacturer do with it? Pour it out in front of the poor performing junior executives or sell it at the scratch-n-dent food store?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scanman61: fragMasterFlash: You drink 18 tons and what do you get?

18 tons of pee?


Before or after it's drunk?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: What would the manufacturer do with it? Pour it out in front of the poor performing junior executives or sell it at the scratch-n-dent food store?


Yes.
/that was an either/or?
//why not both.
 
senor peacock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
18 Tonnes, so that's metric, that would be 18 x 1000kg, or 18,000kg

1kg is approximately 3 cans of beer

18,000kg x 3 cans of beer/kg

36,000 cans of beer

Or approximately 1 fark party

Cop math detected
 
mikefinch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The moment that truck came open the beer was legally unfit for sale. It would have been destroyed. It was garbage at that point.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They say there are no Good Samaritans anymore. These people went out of their to help clean up.
 
