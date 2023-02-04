 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some evicted tourist)   The people who thought they owned their hotels were surprised when the bailiffs showed up, but not as surprised as their guests   (mexiconewsdaily.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward, Hotel, Ownership, Quintana Roo, Eviction, Tulum, House, Newspaper, Coast  
•       •       •

1081 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2023 at 11:14 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And now for the Mexican Govt to step in, claim Eminent Domain and take the land away from the property owner so the cycle can be complete
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, a property ownership dispute involving hotels ended up in surprise evictions, and without the supposed management of the hotels realizing this? I suspect bribery was involved somewhere.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: So, a property ownership dispute involving hotels ended up in surprise evictions, and without the supposed management of the hotels realizing this? I suspect bribery was involved somewhere.


oh they probably knew about it and just didnt tell anyone to get as much money as possible before they run
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If only there was some centralized registry that recorded exactly who owned what land.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: And now for the Mexican Govt to step in, claim Eminent Domain and take the land away from the property owner so the cycle can be complete


Welcome to Obama's America
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: The Exit Stencilist: And now for the Mexican Govt to step in, claim Eminent Domain and take the land away from the property owner so the cycle can be complete

Welcome to Obama's America


Let's go old school, make it the property of the emperor of France.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who puts three hotels all on the same property?  That's just a dumb thing to do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bailiffs?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: And now for the Mexican Govt to step in, claim Eminent Domain and take the land away from the property owner so the cycle can be complete


Only if they're not a Mexican citizen.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
NSFW: Language

Get The F**k Out Of My House
Youtube n7e8VsKLoko
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.