(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 346 of WW3: News: US allocates $5.4 million confiscated from Russian oligarch to help rebuild Ukraine. Soon-to-be Republican angst: ZOMG, this is socialisms Won't somebody think of the billionaires? It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
55
    More: News, Attorney general, Vladimir Putin, Russian oligarch, Prosecutor, United States, Ukrainians, Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, United States Attorney General  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The 56th Separate Mariupol Motorized Infantry Brigade at work


boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are ours...

Ukraine returned 116 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

Mariupol defenders, Kherson partisans and snipers from the Bakhmut direction. pic.twitter.com/3pd7IYQiK0
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 4, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what we're fighting for.

📹: viktoriataran7/TikTok pic.twitter.com/ftTtO2Wfly
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 3, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Follow me!"

📹: border_guardua/TikTok pic.twitter.com/m2MvsMnRji
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 3, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian forces from the 406th Artillery Brigade target a Russian D-20 howitzer with indirect fire on the south bank of the Dnipro, Kherson Oblast. pic.twitter.com/TW2yo33m9t
- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 3, 2023

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Ukraine: The second ever destruction (in as many days) of the extremely rare Russian 9A331MDT Tor-M2DT air defense system, intended for use in the Arctic.

It was again destroyed using M982 Excalibur guided projectiles in #Kherson Oblast. pic.twitter.com/8FrubQC64K
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 3, 2023
boom
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: This is what we're fighting for.

📹: viktoriataran7/TikTok pic.twitter.com/ftTtO2Wfly
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 3, 2023


OK, that reminded me to take my tear-inducing morning eye drops.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Ukraine: The Ukrainian 46th Airmobile Brigade destroyed a Russian BMP infantry fighting vehicle and transport truck with a single Skif ATGM strike in #Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/Bnpumc9mgI
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 3, 2023

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Tracianne: This is what we're fighting for.

📹: viktoriataran7/TikTok pic.twitter.com/ftTtO2Wfly
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 3, 2023

OK, that reminded me to take my tear-inducing morning eye drops.


:)
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a motherfarker, we know
Neil Young - After the Gold Rush (Live at Farm Aid 1998)
Youtube NOMaqe0LOmo
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to try to get a little more sleep.  Been up since the 4:30am torture session that happens when they try to draw blood from me.  About ready to see if I can refuse the blood draws.  Veins do not like needles so they roll away and the person drawing the blood keeps the needle in and keeps trying to jab the vein over and over until they either get it or start the torture over with a different vein.  Whole top of left hand is swollen and purple from yesterdays session.  Today there were two because doctor ordered another test.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So not to inject reality here, but more or less in Spring the Ukrainians launch a counteroffensive.  And it drags into next Summer/Fall.  How long do you think the government's of the world will continue to back Ukraine (note: I didn't ask how long they should, but how long they will)?
 
rabidferret
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the shills started early today.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As we are coming up on nearly a year since full scale war, let me say thanks for not giving up on Ukraine. I traveled extensively in the country back in 2010 and was charmed by the people there. Many of my Ukrainian friends are now refugees, but they are being treated well by countries like Poland and Germany.

Thank you to the world for opening your arms to Ukrainians in their time of need.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a band playing in my head, i was thinking about what a friend had said, hoping it it was a lie
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs stay close to me just like they stay close to Neil young
 
Fungal Infection
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Harlee: Tracianne: This is what we're fighting for.

📹: viktoriataran7/TikTok pic.twitter.com/ftTtO2Wfly
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 3, 2023

OK, that reminded me to take my tear-inducing morning eye drops.

:)


Lots and lots of early morning posts. Cool.
Are you feeling better?
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's -8 in western New York this morning
 
Esion Modnar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: #Ukraine: The second ever destruction (in as many days) of the extremely rare Russian 9A331MDT Tor-M2DT air defense system, intended for use in the Arctic.

It was again destroyed using M982 Excalibur guided projectiles in #Kherson Oblast. pic.twitter.com/8FrubQC64K
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 3, 2023
boom


On Craigslist by the owner of the one remaining unit:
"NO LOWBALLERS! I KNOW WHAT I HAVE!"
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop us if you can
DMX - Ruff Ryders' Anthem
Youtube ThlhSnRk21E
 
fasahd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well here is something more uplifting.Perhaps Tintar could make Philly on the 10th.

https://www.ticketmaster.com/led-zeppelin-2-tickets/artist/1085529
 
ingo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: It's -8 in western New York this morning


Boston area has already warmed up from -11 to -9.  :)
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
doomjesse:

Until Russia collapses.

Then the sweet sweet rebuilding contacts.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Test your might
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Test your might


And your meddle
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

doomjesse: So not to inject reality here, but more or less in Spring the Ukrainians launch a counteroffensive.  And it drags into next Summer/Fall.  How long do you think the government's of the world will continue to back Ukraine (note: I didn't ask how long they should, but how long they will)?


As long as it takes to defang Russia.  They've been a threatening hammer looming over Europe for the last 80 years, in one guise or another.  The Soviets were a little smarter about it than the current Russian leadership, so they mostly kept to a cold war, and proxy wars.  Putin has decide he's Vlad The Great, and wants to restart the Russian Empire.

For some odd reason, Europe, and all of its allies, disagrees with this notion.  Furthermore, now that the pitiful state of the Russian Army has been revealed, there is absolutely no reason to not continue funding Ukraine's efforts to free itself, knowing it will deplete Russian past the point of no return.

At best, the broken remains become a client country under crippling sanctions for the next 50 years.  At worst, the Russian Federation shatters, and it becomes a 50+ year war zone as all the old hatreds come to bear on 'new' neighbours.

So, please, fold your opinion sharp, and ram it up the orifice of your choice shill.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ingo: watching the trump puddle dry: It's -8 in western New York this morning

Boston area has already warmed up from -11 to -9.  :)


-29 C in Montreal.  Supposed to go back up to -10 this afternoon.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: doomjesse: So not to inject reality here, but more or less in Spring the Ukrainians launch a counteroffensive.  And it drags into next Summer/Fall.  How long do you think the government's of the world will continue to back Ukraine (note: I didn't ask how long they should, but how long they will)?

As long as it takes to defang Russia.  They've been a threatening hammer looming over Europe for the last 80 years, in one guise or another.  The Soviets were a little smarter about it than the current Russian leadership, so they mostly kept to a cold war, and proxy wars.  Putin has decide he's Vlad The Great, and wants to restart the Russian Empire.

For some odd reason, Europe, and all of its allies, disagrees with this notion.  Furthermore, now that the pitiful state of the Russian Army has been revealed, there is absolutely no reason to not continue funding Ukraine's efforts to free itself, knowing it will deplete Russian past the point of no return.

At best, the broken remains become a client country under crippling sanctions for the next 50 years.  At worst, the Russian Federation shatters, and it becomes a 50+ year war zone as all the old hatreds come to bear on 'new' neighbours.

So, please, fold your opinion sharp, and ram it up the orifice of your choice shill.


That's the "should" side. The question was about the "will" side.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: It's -8 in western New York this morning


So that would mean it's minus 22 in socialist temperatures. That's good and chilly. Stay warm!
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flab: ingo: watching the trump puddle dry: It's -8 in western New York this morning

Boston area has already warmed up from -11 to -9.  :)

-29 C in Montreal.  Supposed to go back up to -10 this afternoon.


Environment Canada is saying we're still -32°C here in Ottawa which is crazy. The sun's been up for an hour, and nothings changed.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

doomjesse: So not to inject reality here, but more or less in Spring the Ukrainians launch a counteroffensive.  And it drags into next Summer/Fall.  How long do you think the government's of the world will continue to back Ukraine (note: I didn't ask how long they should, but how long they will)?


I think that statement is going to be true, but it needs to be evaluated in context. That context is that the stalemate and continued losses will goad Putin into further misbehavior... further outraging Western popular sentiment. Western democracies generally/eventually listen to their voters.

More and more people are waking up to the fact that Russia has always been a major irritant to everyone, an instigator or internal agitation in their countries, and a continuing danger to world peace and stability.

This suggests that the aid will not only continue, but increase.  In fact, at this point I am not even sure that Poland won't eventually decide to put boots on the ground. Poland is rapidly arming... and spending big bucks on tanks, lots and lots of tanks.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: GrogSmash2: doomjesse: So not to inject reality here, but more or less in Spring the Ukrainians launch a counteroffensive.  And it drags into next Summer/Fall.  How long do you think the government's of the world will continue to back Ukraine (note: I didn't ask how long they should, but how long they will)?

As long as it takes to defang Russia.  They've been a threatening hammer looming over Europe for the last 80 years, in one guise or another.  The Soviets were a little smarter about it than the current Russian leadership, so they mostly kept to a cold war, and proxy wars.  Putin has decide he's Vlad The Great, and wants to restart the Russian Empire.

For some odd reason, Europe, and all of its allies, disagrees with this notion.  Furthermore, now that the pitiful state of the Russian Army has been revealed, there is absolutely no reason to not continue funding Ukraine's efforts to free itself, knowing it will deplete Russian past the point of no return.

At best, the broken remains become a client country under crippling sanctions for the next 50 years.  At worst, the Russian Federation shatters, and it becomes a 50+ year war zone as all the old hatreds come to bear on 'new' neighbours.

So, please, fold your opinion sharp, and ram it up the orifice of your choice shill.

That's the "should" side. The question was about the "will" side.


Why the fark wouldn't they to remove that threat?

All this "funding" that is being spent... mostly isn't being spent.  It's donating aging goods, coincidentally, where designed for blowing the living fark out of Russia, that would have had to be decommissioned.

So instead of spending money to decommission the shiat, they are paying to have it shipped to where said equipment is going to do it's original job.  So... clearing out back inventory on the cheap, developing excellent good will with one of the new EU superpowers (in a few years), and shoving Russia back into it's place.

And any new weapons development is just a shot to the arm of the local economy...

So why wouldn't they?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rabidferret: Well the shills started early today.


Who? doomjesse? It was a valid question (though it lacked context).
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: doomjesse:

Until Russia collapses.

Then the sweet sweet rebuilding contacts.


Oh, yes. You are going to see some world-class construction.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Big Tymers - Still Fly
Youtube 9iCd6UHR-3I
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: GrogSmash2: doomjesse: So not to inject reality here, but more or less in Spring the Ukrainians launch a counteroffensive.  And it drags into next Summer/Fall.  How long do you think the government's of the world will continue to back Ukraine (note: I didn't ask how long they should, but how long they will)?

As long as it takes to defang Russia.  They've been a threatening hammer looming over Europe for the last 80 years, in one guise or another.  The Soviets were a little smarter about it than the current Russian leadership, so they mostly kept to a cold war, and proxy wars.  Putin has decide he's Vlad The Great, and wants to restart the Russian Empire.

For some odd reason, Europe, and all of its allies, disagrees with this notion.  Furthermore, now that the pitiful state of the Russian Army has been revealed, there is absolutely no reason to not continue funding Ukraine's efforts to free itself, knowing it will deplete Russian past the point of no return.

At best, the broken remains become a client country under crippling sanctions for the next 50 years.  At worst, the Russian Federation shatters, and it becomes a 50+ year war zone as all the old hatreds come to bear on 'new' neighbours.

So, please, fold your opinion sharp, and ram it up the orifice of your choice shill.

That's the "should" side. The question was about the "will" side.


Indeed.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: qorkfiend: GrogSmash2: doomjesse: So not to inject reality here, but more or less in Spring the Ukrainians launch a counteroffensive.  And it drags into next Summer/Fall.  How long do you think the government's of the world will continue to back Ukraine (note: I didn't ask how long they should, but how long they will)?

As long as it takes to defang Russia.  They've been a threatening hammer looming over Europe for the last 80 years, in one guise or another.  The Soviets were a little smarter about it than the current Russian leadership, so they mostly kept to a cold war, and proxy wars.  Putin has decide he's Vlad The Great, and wants to restart the Russian Empire.

For some odd reason, Europe, and all of its allies, disagrees with this notion.  Furthermore, now that the pitiful state of the Russian Army has been revealed, there is absolutely no reason to not continue funding Ukraine's efforts to free itself, knowing it will deplete Russian past the point of no return.

At best, the broken remains become a client country under crippling sanctions for the next 50 years.  At worst, the Russian Federation shatters, and it becomes a 50+ year war zone as all the old hatreds come to bear on 'new' neighbours.

So, please, fold your opinion sharp, and ram it up the orifice of your choice shill.

That's the "should" side. The question was about the "will" side.

Why the fark wouldn't they to remove that threat?

All this "funding" that is being spent... mostly isn't being spent.  It's donating aging goods, coincidentally, where designed for blowing the living fark out of Russia, that would have had to be decommissioned.

So instead of spending money to decommission the shiat, they are paying to have it shipped to where said equipment is going to do it's original job.  So... clearing out back inventory on the cheap, developing excellent good will with one of the new EU superpowers (in a few years), and shoving Russia back into it's place.

And any new weapons development is just a shot to the arm of the local economy...

So why wouldn't they?


Who's "they"? This may come as a surprise but not all governments think and act alike, nor will their current governments be in power forever.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Got a quarter tank of gas
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Flab: ingo: watching the trump puddle dry: It's -8 in western New York this morning

Boston area has already warmed up from -11 to -9.  :)

-29 C in Montreal.  Supposed to go back up to -10 this afternoon.

Environment Canada is saying we're still -32°C here in Ottawa which is crazy. The sun's been up for an hour, and nothings changed.


We got lucky near Lake Huron. We didn't get the extreme cold like you folks. It was -16C and -24 with the wind. Cold,but not unbearable. Plus side temps for us from tomorrow onwards. Hope it warms up there as we.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harlee: This suggests that the aid will not only continue, but increase.  In fact, at this point I am not even sure that Poland won't eventually decide to put boots on the ground. Poland is rapidly arming... and spending big bucks on tanks, lots and lots of tanks.


This is the one thing that actually concerns me.  I can see it happening.  And the internal response within Russia would be "OMFG, NATO REALLY IS INVADING", regardless of the fact that Poland, as the aggressor, could not invoke article 5, or any mutual defense treaties.

And a fully armed and prepared offensive Poland would farking steamroll through Russia onroute to Moscow, since what, 80% of actual RA soldiers and mech have been stripped from those defensive garrisons to supply meat for the meat grinder.

That MIGHT be enough for Vlad the Incontinent to hit the Big Red Button, and his various underlings to follow through on the order for a nuke.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x790]

[Fark user image image 850x1422]

[Fark user image image 850x254]


All they have left at this point is bodies.
 
fasahd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harlee: More and more people are waking up to the fact that Russia has always been a major irritant to everyone, an instigator or internal agitation in their countries, and a continuing danger to world peace and stability.


I want to believe you. For an echo chamber, I feel pretty we're damned enlightened here. I've spent some time away and have witnessed the view of general populace. I'll just say that CNN isn't helping matters much.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Who's "they"? This may come as a surprise but not all governments think and act alike, nor will their current governments be in power forever.


Every damned country within two borders of Russia, for starters.  Because they are on the chopping block if Russia gets away with this.  And quite a few of the others, who are sick and farking tired of god damned war dragging Europe and the northern economy into the shiathouse for a romp every few years because of these asshats.

That's who.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fasahd: Harlee: More and more people are waking up to the fact that Russia has always been a major irritant to everyone, an instigator or internal agitation in their countries, and a continuing danger to world peace and stability.

I want to believe you. For an echo chamber, I feel pretty we're damned enlightened here. I've spent some time away and have witnessed the view of general populace. I'll just say that CNN isn't helping matters much.


Welcome back fasahd, even if it's briefly.

You've been missed around here.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

doomjesse: So not to inject reality here, but more or less in Spring the Ukrainians launch a counteroffensive.  And it drags into next Summer/Fall.  How long do you think the government's of the world will continue to back Ukraine (note: I didn't ask how long they should, but how long they will)?


As long as it takes since government do things out of self interest and russia's defeat is in everyone self interest, including countries that are too myopic to see it. Heck russia losing is in russia's self interest too just like Germany and Japan losing ww2 was good for them in the long term.
 
