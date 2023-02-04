 Skip to content
What are some places that are best to visit in the winter months? Difficulty: no ski resorts
12
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Countries where it's summer.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Australia
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I went to London in January and tore through seeing touristy things that I would have waited hours for any other time.  (Crown Jewels, Tower of London, tower bridge, etc.)
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Southwest US deserts.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cynicism and the Pogues aside, there's something to be said for Christmas in NYC.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe you should drive: Australia


Nice try. Sitting here in Melbourne with the hearting going. It's February.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: I went to London in January and tore through seeing touristy things that I would have waited hours for any other time.  (Crown Jewels, Tower of London, tower bridge, etc.)


Yeah, I was going to say Europe. Far easier to see touristy/museum stuff with smaller crowds. And because it doesn't usually get all that cold there most cities are still very walkable.

Source: have done France in both February & June. Both were fun but the February trip was a lot easier to maneuver.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Costa Rica is always good.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby's mom's house
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Subby's mom's house


But, the crowds...
 
ingo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
New Orleans in the weeks before Mardi Gras.  Everyone's finishing up preparations and getting in the mood but there's no crowds.
 
SunflowerKitten
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hawaii.
Warm enough for beach and not that crowded.
 
