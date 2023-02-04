 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Sixth member of the Basement Gaming Association fired from Memphis police force   (npr.org) divider line
31
    More: Followup, Traffic, Police officer, Crime, Police, additional Memphis police officer, Murder, Emergency medical technician, Officer Preston Hemphill  
•       •       •

1249 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2023 at 9:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"See? It only took us an extra week to fire the white guy, too. REFORM COMPLETE."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just fire everybody, and rehire the good guys. Would save a lot of work.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: They should just fire everybody, and rehire the good guys. Would save a lot of work.


There are no good guys. We haven't had the conversation yet about how this culture within the Memphis police festered to the point where five cops felt empowered to lynch an innocent man. That's a systemic problem that starts with the force's leadership. You think if you reach into a bag of jelly beans and pull out five vomit-flavored ones that you just coincidentally happened to grab the only five vomit-flavored ones in the whole bag?
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
False according to a Newsweek fact check.

https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-was-memphis-cop-preston-hemphill-fired-over-tyre-nichols-death-1778195
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CaptSS: False according to a Newsweek fact check.

https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-was-memphis-cop-preston-hemphill-fired-over-tyre-nichols-death-1778195


You linked to an article published on Feb. 1 to debunk events that happened on Feb. 3?

That's interesting.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CaptSS: False according to a Newsweek fact check.

https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-was-memphis-cop-preston-hemphill-fired-over-tyre-nichols-death-1778195


Oh how embarrassing for you.  Your article was posted on Wednesday.  The guy was fired on Friday.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that guy has one lick of sense, he will change his name and move far far away. But I really hope he doesn't.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day a real rain will come and wash the streets of Memphis clean.
Prince Mongo! Hear our pleas!
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: CaptSS: False according to a Newsweek fact check.

https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-was-memphis-cop-preston-hemphill-fired-over-tyre-nichols-death-1778195

Oh how embarrassing for you.  Your article was posted on Wednesday.  The guy was fired on Friday.


Not really. I had just read the link I posted thru my Google News Feed, that was obviously not updated, which is not normal.

Embarrassing is your ball sack falling out of your shorts when you go to hug your Gandma. Posting this Newsweek link? Nawwww.....
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far, everyone under the bus has been a front-line schlub. When do the Field Sargents and Patrol Commanders get hit?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CaptSS: NM Volunteer: CaptSS: False according to a Newsweek fact check.

https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-was-memphis-cop-preston-hemphill-fired-over-tyre-nichols-death-1778195

Oh how embarrassing for you.  Your article was posted on Wednesday.  The guy was fired on Friday.

Not really. I had just read the link I posted thru my Google News Feed, that was obviously not updated, which is not normal.

Embarrassing is your ball sack falling out of your shorts when you go to hug your Gandma. Posting this Newsweek link? Nawwww.....


You're not good at this.

Or anything, most likely.
 
Mouser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "See? It only took us an extra week to fire the white guy, too. REFORM COMPLETE."


Old and Busted: All Cops Are Bad.

New Hotness: All Cops Are White.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: So far, everyone under the bus has been a front-line schlub. When do the Field Sargents and Patrol Commanders get hit?


Having worked with redhats, racists, and bullies - I'd wager that there's not a single person in that chain of command - including the HR and training departments - who wasn't aware of the type of people these assholes were.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CaptSS: NM Volunteer: CaptSS: ...

Embarrassing is your ball sack falling out of your shorts when you go to hug your Gandma....


I feel no shame whatsoever about that and I would happily do it again!

/I'd also thank you not to post personal, family business on Fark.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: So far, everyone under the bus has been a front-line schlub. When do the Field Sargents and Patrol Commanders get hit?


What!?!  This is America!  Only the plebs get punished.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A relative perhaps?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CaptSS: NM Volunteer: CaptSS: False according to a Newsweek fact check.

https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-was-memphis-cop-preston-hemphill-fired-over-tyre-nichols-death-1778195

Oh how embarrassing for you.  Your article was posted on Wednesday.  The guy was fired on Friday.

Not really. I had just read the link I posted thru my Google News Feed, that was obviously not updated, which is not normal.

Embarrassing is your ball sack falling out of your shorts when you go to hug your Gandma. Posting this Newsweek link? Nawwww.....


Posting *any* Newsweek link should be more embarrassing than the fact that it's outdated.
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Within the next year we'll have an article about how the union won in court and he has to be hired back and compensated.

It seems like cops are only fired temporarily in the US.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "See? It only took us an extra week to fire the white guy, too. REFORM COMPLETE."


Farking race baiter.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hobnail: CaptSS: NM Volunteer: CaptSS: False according to a Newsweek fact check.

https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-was-memphis-cop-preston-hemphill-fired-over-tyre-nichols-death-1778195

Oh how embarrassing for you.  Your article was posted on Wednesday.  The guy was fired on Friday.

Not really. I had just read the link I posted thru my Google News Feed, that was obviously not updated, which is not normal.

Embarrassing is your ball sack falling out of your shorts when you go to hug your Gandma. Posting this Newsweek link? Nawwww.....

Posting *any* Newsweek link should be more embarrassing than the fact that it's outdated.


I'm not going to pile on - I've posted obsolete articles before, too - but I can get behind this sentiment. Newsweek is a hell-hole of biased reporting these days, and their content should be definitely verified with someone reputable before it's posted.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "See? It only took us an extra week to fire the white guy, too. REFORM COMPLETE."


I came here for this, leaving happily.

The thing that pisses me off is that this wasn't an evolving investigation, where they didn't find out about Hemphill's participation days afterwards - they knew. Worse, they knew that he lied, and still kept him on (and initially out of the clutches of the press.)
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dissident Sheep: Within the next year we'll have an article about how the union won in court and he has to be hired back and compensated.

It seems like cops are only fired temporarily in the US.


Or Hemphill (and only Hemphill, mind you) will get hired in a different state or county, as though all of this never happened.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Pointy Tail of Satan: They should just fire everybody, and rehire the good guys. Would save a lot of work.

There are no good guys. We haven't had the conversation yet about how this culture within the Memphis police festered to the point where five cops felt empowered to lynch an innocent man. That's a systemic problem that starts with the force's leadership. You think if you reach into a bag of jelly beans and pull out five vomit-flavored ones that you just coincidentally happened to grab the only five vomit-flavored ones in the whole bag?


The point is the lynching, not the innocence or guilt of the person. Cops are not judge, jury, and executioner. I don't care if the guy was a murder suspect. They beat a man to death while not worrying about any consequences. That is the problem.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: [Fark user image image 474x266]

A relative perhaps?

[Fark user image image 474x474]


That stache

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow. Fired.

Part of a gang that murdered someone and fired. Harsh.

I guess his gang can back him up.
In prison.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CaptSS: NM Volunteer: CaptSS: False according to a Newsweek fact check.

https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-was-memphis-cop-preston-hemphill-fired-over-tyre-nichols-death-1778195

Oh how embarrassing for you.  Your article was posted on Wednesday.  The guy was fired on Friday.

Not really. I had just read the link I posted thru my Google News Feed, that was obviously not updated, which is not normal.

Embarrassing is your ball sack falling out of your shorts when you go to hug your Gandma. Posting this Newsweek link? Nawwww.....


Take the L, we all have, you just look a tool now in addition to being wrong.
 
thornhill
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just a few dozen bad apples, am I right?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Pocket Ninja: "See? It only took us an extra week to fire the white guy, too. REFORM COMPLETE."

Farking race baiter.



Is this cop not white?
Did it not take a week longer to fire him?
Is there no longer racism in America?

What exactly is your claim?

Please, enlighten us all.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Pocket Ninja: "See? It only took us an extra week to fire the white guy, too. REFORM COMPLETE."

Farking race baiter.


Farking racism-denying bootlicker
 
bigdanc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Pocket Ninja: "See? It only took us an extra week to fire the white guy, too. REFORM COMPLETE."

I came here for this, leaving happily.

The thing that pisses me off is that this wasn't an evolving investigation, where they didn't find out about Hemphill's participation days afterwards - they knew. Worse, they knew that he lied, and still kept him on (and initially out of the clutches of the press.)


5 cops beat that kid to death after he ran from an initial dog pile

This guy was a late arriver to the initial dog pile (not one of the five) and the only one of the original instigators who was white and the only one who was fired.  I think that's right?

He deserved to be fired, for the lying, for sure, but I'm not sure this proves anything about the system, I'm not sure it doesn't, either - other than cops do lie for each other

/shrug
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.