(Twitter)   As he strikes the match, he casually glances out the gas station window. His eye twitches involuntarily   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#freepalestine
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The train was carrying more than 100 oil tanker cars when it derailed and crashed into a gas station.

...igniting a coal-rolling F350 and its landscaping trailer that contained over a dozen gas-powered leaf blowers, a pallet of single-use plastic K-cups, and a jet engine.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wondering if pro-pipeline trolls will shiat all over this thread, because they can't see the difference in scale between a 100-car train derailing in a spot versus thousands of train cars leaking into the aquifer over many days.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder if there are any limits on how many cars can be hooked to a locomotive?  I understand wanting to get as much product moving as fast as possible, but this seems like a risky decision to hook that many together, carrying that much combustible stuff.

It probably happens all the time, and we never hear about it, because the shipment goes as planned.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Nice work, submitter)
 
