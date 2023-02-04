 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Xi, you've lost *another* "weather balloon"?   (independent.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Awkward, United States, Force majeure, Air force, The Pentagon, second Chinese spy balloon, Missile launch facility, Atmosphere of Earth, Airship  
•       •       •

517 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Feb 2023 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
97 to go, but the color is wrong.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"lost"? As in: You seriously believe they weren't doing that on purpose?
 
tekmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a softie. How can I adopt one of these tragically lost Chinese surveillance balloons?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Paddy: "lost"? As in: You seriously believe they weren't doing that on purpose?


Someone doesn't watch much cinema.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Paddy: "lost"? As in: You seriously believe they weren't doing that on purpose?


Well the captain of the balloon probably defected because the Chinese government let his wife die.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
How do we know it's not seeding biological weapons?  We don't.  But we have seen them murder millions of their citizens over the past month and a half, so what is stopping then from murdering ours?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What kind of intel do they expect to gain from randomly wandering balloons that they couldn't get from spy sats?

What a bizarre stunt.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: How do we know it's not seeding biological weapons?  We don't.  But we have seen them murder millions of their citizens over the past month and a half, so what is stopping then from murdering ours?


Mutually assured destruction, hopelessly interdependent economic systems despite professed opposed ideologies, general desire to continue selling cheaply manufactured goods to the west while dick-waving to the rest of Asia...

China doesn't want war with the US. Nominal conflict, a-okay but if it affects trade they're not down.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: How do we know it's not seeding biological weapons?  We don't.  But we have seen them murder millions of their citizens over the past month and a half, so what is stopping then from murdering ours?


the fact that your country is perfectly willing to murder it's own citizens too?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

olorin604: Paddy: "lost"? As in: You seriously believe they weren't doing that on purpose?

Well the captain of the balloon probably defected because the Chinese government let his wife die.


He would have liked to see Montana.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
falkone32
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: What kind of intel do they expect to gain from randomly wandering balloons that they couldn't get from spy sats?


They can see how we respond.  Also, satellites cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Paddy: "lost"? As in: You seriously believe they weren't doing that on purpose?

Someone doesn't watch much cinema.


Meh. The meme has been trotten to death on here. To me it doesn't fit in this situation, but never mind, not the time for memeology.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: What kind of intel do they expect to gain from randomly wandering balloons that they couldn't get from spy sats?


Intercept signals from something?  Not sure what they're looking for if anything in particular.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.