(Daily Voice)   If you must drop an empty beer bottle while exiting the bank you've just robbed, be sure to drop one with somebody else's fingerprint on it   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The investigation revealed that the bandit was given a few bundles of cash, which he dropped on the floor while attempting to exit the bank. As he was picking up the fallen currency, a Corona Light beer bottle fell out of his pocket. He fled the bank with $600.

I guarantee that fumble will replay in the sportscenter that lives in his head for the rest of his life.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Choosing Corona lite was the first in his long line of mistakes.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA
The warrant was served to him in the Burlington County Jail, where he was awaiting trial for a separate offense
The other offense was drinking Corona
 
