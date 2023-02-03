 Skip to content
(CNN)   What would you do if your luggage didn't fly with you on a trip and after 13 days of complaining, the airline has seemingly done nothing about it? If you're this professional poker player, you call out the airline during a live-streamed tournament   (cnn.com) divider line
8
252 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2023 at 3:45 AM



Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good for him.

My mother was a government aviation worker who knew a guy that worked at the lost luggage desk for an airline. She would tell this next story often.

The airline guy hearing complaints was trying to help a very upset customer whose bag was missing. Understandably upset, but the customer was just a rude asshole, repeatedly throwing nasty personal insults. The airline guy swallowed all the heat, and remained professional.

Later, when the bag turned up, he stowed it on a plane to Alaska.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Note to self:

Check flights on Ethiopian Airlines. They sound pretty cool if I ever need to go to Addis Ababa.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Airtag is in Heathrow Terminal 4.  The bag is probably long gone.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only surprising thing is that this didn't happen with a US-based carrier.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It sounds like Lufthansa was the victim of some sort of heist...again...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A spokesperson for Lufthansa told CNN that they were forwarding O'Dwyer's experience to customer service, and promised to "work through the matter" and contact him directly.
They added: "We regret that we could not fully meet our own quality standards here."

I mean, just send a dude to get his bags already. They can use his Airtag GPS to assist. How farking hard is it?
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: Later, when the bag turned up, he stowed it on a plane to Alaska.


That's not even karmic irony.
That's malicious and unethical, and probably illegal.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a finite window for the airline to find your luggage.

Unless things have changed in the past couple of years, they recycle the tracking numbers, so after your luggage has been missing a few weeks, they assign that number to someone else's luggage and you're SOL.

There was some photographer who said he traveled with a starter pistol... because firearms get secured so no baggage handler can go through your case, and better tracking of it.
 
