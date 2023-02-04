 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   "Hey, pal, you can't just park that anywhere"   (wfla.com) divider line
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"...a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know how rental trucks are usually what you see running into low hanging bridges because the driver isn't used to it  and isn't properly trained?

That's the level of driving skill I expect from small boat owners.
 
Fereals
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can't park there Mate!
Youtube VfNnc68uxzI
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Any boat can be a failboat
 
