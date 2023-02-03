 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Interstate 90 closed due to steering problem   (kbzk.com) divider line
18
18 Comments
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's going to be a very solemn BBQ.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Let's hope there is a Gary Larsen Memorial horse hospital near by. We wouldn't want the beef to suffer.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean, I-90 goes out to Logan Airport, but it's nowhere near Manhattan, so what the?

*clicks article*

Oh.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

That's a big steering problem.

/Though I did have a friend that left Albany to go to Binghamton and instead wound up at the Plattsburgh border.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ground beef, anyone?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

1990 Beef "Real Food in Manhattan..... Montana" TV Commercial
Youtube 4ieOTbedGJk
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's the risk you take when you buy a ticket in steerage...
 
drgullen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
that's a lot of bull
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Local ranchers are helping to house surviving cattle"

In other words,
Frat bros are ready to help lonely women
Sushi chefs are ready to help fish
and Bank robbers are ready to handle your investments...
 
FloridaTagChecksOut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To steer is human, but to skid is bovine.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Traffic is gonna moo-ve slowly
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Texas whaarrgarble! Oh New York? Carry on...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cattle semi drivers are almost as dangerous as logging truck drivers.

/yes, those words are in the correct order
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Salisbury Steak? No thanks. The processed ones are not that good.
 
cefm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We've got our traffic report up there on the Ho Chi Minh Trail. How's it going up there?
Well, Adrian, it's not going exactly well. There's a water buffalo jackknifed up there. It's not a very pretty picture, there's horns everywhere. I dunno what to say, we're gonna maybe drop in a little napalm there, try to cook him down, have a little barbecue.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

They can only keep the cows in the wagon a limited time so they try to cover every foot they can in that window.
 
ansius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
