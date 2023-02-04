 Skip to content
(ABC News)   UK man admits treason over crossbow plot against queen after having a long quarrel with the Monarchy   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am here to kill the queen,"

You have to admire his honesty
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some men just want their William Wallace'd, I guess.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing the coppers could wind this crank up before he could bolt.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Amateur.

LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
or to alarm her Majesty

GUILTY!
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just tell him he was successful. Show him news broadcasts of the funeral and let him think he did it.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

