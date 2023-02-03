 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   The case of two men killed by homemade explosives hours apart remains unsolved in spite of the fact that evidence and the victims are all over the place   (king5.com) divider line
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was it a meth related explosion, or another typeof meth-related explosion?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So domestic terrorists die from there own weapons?
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*sees a picture of giant titties labeled La Bomba*

*Dials*

Kablammo!
 
Dave2042
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alechemist: So domestic terrorists die from there own weapons?


READ THE ARTICLE FOR FARKIN SAKES
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was the Duabomber
 
olorin604
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

khatores: alechemist: So domestic terrorists die from there own weapons?

READ THE ARTICLE FOR FARKIN SAKES


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

alechemist: So domestic terrorists die from there own weapons?


There? Was it autocorrect that did this?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The article was far different than expected. Especially knowing Moses Lake.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

khatores: alechemist: So domestic terrorists die from there own weapons?

READ THE ARTICLE FOR FARKIN SAKES


I tried but that website gave my browser several kinds of cancer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sorry fellas, butt it's the ladies who have the REAL homemade explosives...

Fark user imageView Full Size


In they bootay!
 
