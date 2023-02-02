 Skip to content
(Fark)   Tourists behaving badly, Australian fauna, spelling errors, and fishing are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Jan. 26-Feb. 1 Spy Balloon Edition   (fark.com) divider line
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1502

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So there's apparently a spy balloon hovering over the central US, believed to be Chinese in origin. The Chinese say it's a civilian airship that has gone off course, which pretty much confirms it's a Chinese spy balloon. Officials say it is too dangerous to shoot it down, as it would create an unpredictable debris field that could injure or harm people on the ground. So what can we do about it?

I'm thinking we're missing out on some comedy gold here. We should get those people who make the crop circles to create Mandarin symbols that say "Xi eats boogers". We could determine what frequency they're using to communicate with it and override it with a stronger signal playing "Never Gonna Give You Up". Maybe run a bunch of empty trucks in large convoys going from military bases all over the US to Los Angeles Air Force Base where Air Force Space Command is headquartered, all with Winnie-the-Pooh painted on their roofs. We could fly another balloon up there with googly eyes on it and follow it around.

I really think this requires some maximum trolling on our part.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how you think we should handle this situation.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
woohoo top score
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We should go all Barney on it as soon as it's not over a populated area.

ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

syrynxx: woohoo top score


I'm still in third!

WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: We should go all Barney on it as soon as it's not over a populated area.


Do we have less populated areas than Montana?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Only one wrong, I think that's a personal best.  And the question was related to a product I don't consume, so it does not surprise me.
 
