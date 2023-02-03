 Skip to content
(Daily Voice)   If you're going to write fake tickets to meet your quota that definitely doesn't exist, at least make sure to choose a person who isn't dead, Officer   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, State police, New York, New York State Police, Law, Westchester County, New York, Law enforcement, Westchester County resident Edward Longo, New York State Trooper  
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I wonder if they're looking into what he was doing instead of patrolling.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: I wonder if they're looking into what he was doing instead of patrolling.


Hopefully, he just got disgusted with trolling for dollars and was going through the motions just to keep his boss happy until he could retire.

There simply have to be some cops that can't abide with the new thug level of policing.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Hopefully, he just got disgusted with trolling for dollars and was going through the motions just to keep his boss happy until he could retire.


He's farking 34 years old. This motherfarker was just lazy.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: cherryl taggart: Hopefully, he just got disgusted with trolling for dollars and was going through the motions just to keep his boss happy until he could retire.

He's farking 34 years old. This motherfarker was just lazy.


Yeah but 34 is half way to retirement for cops.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll turn it around and sue the city for mental anguish...win, and retire on disability
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't kill anyone
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: I wonder if they're looking into what he was doing instead of patrolling.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nysp are already the best paid pigs in the ENTIRE country, I will admit that they usually keep the Bullshiat to a minimum, but damn, makes you wonder what others are getting away with without so many eyes on em
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Nysp are already the best paid pigs in the ENTIRE country, I will admit that they usually keep the Bullshiat to a minimum, but damn, makes you wonder what others are getting away with without so many eyes on em


Average nysp salary is north of 110,000 a year, and because so many local police departments exist in New York state, they are also charged with the among the least amounts of jurisdiction to cover
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: Nysp are already the best paid pigs in the ENTIRE country, I will admit that they usually keep the Bullshiat to a minimum, but damn, makes you wonder what others are getting away with without so many eyes on em

Average nysp salary is north of 110,000 a year, and because so many local police departments exist in New York state, they are also charged with the among the least amounts of jurisdiction to cover


and yet they also have one the largest numbers of employees compared to other state police forces, but again they do keep their bullshiat to a minimum
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: At least he didn't kill anyone


...yet
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Clarence Brown: I wonder if they're looking into what he was doing instead of patrolling.

[Fark user image image 425x571]


I don't understand what fetal alcohol syndrome has to do with his question
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: Nysp are already the best paid pigs in the ENTIRE country, I will admit that they usually keep the Bullshiat to a minimum, but damn, makes you wonder what others are getting away with without so many eyes on em

Average nysp salary is north of 110,000 a year, and because so many local police departments exist in New York state, they are also charged with the among the least amounts of jurisdiction to cover


Not bad, but that's about starting pay for California Highway Patrol. With 36 days of PTO and retirement at 50 with 90% of your top 36 months of pay.
 
