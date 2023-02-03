 Skip to content
(STLToday)   Residents of Missouri get something to help them forget that they live in Missouri   (stltoday.com) divider line
Leper Pariah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have my MO MMJ card. I didn't know they went full rec today. I've never spent more than 10 minutes in the dispensary before today. It took 90 minutes today.

This is balls.
 
whidbey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow I thought the Missouri QBerts were trying to put the kibosh on this.

Lucky U.
 
i_dig_chicks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Show me, then I may believe it.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Leper Pariah: I have my MO MMJ card. I didn't know they went full rec today. I've never spent more than 10 minutes in the dispensary before today. It took 90 minutes today.

This is balls.


Sounds like you need a mellower blend.

🤣🤣
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh yes, Missouri's so terrible. I'll be over here with my incredibly low cost of living, no traffic, no commute issues, free parking, no noise, etc. if you need me. You don't want to come here. It's terrible.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The dispensary up the street from me didn't get the memo.  They go recreational on Monday as originally planned.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Oh yes, Missouri's so terrible. I'll be over here with my incredibly low cost of living, no traffic, no commute issues, free parking, no noise, etc. if you need me. You don't want to come here. It's terrible.


Too bad its run by morons though. And unless you live in STL, KC, or Columbia, it really is terrible. 

/former Missourian
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Oh yes, Missouri's so terrible. I'll be over here with my incredibly low cost of living, no traffic, no commute issues, free parking, no noise, etc. if you need me. You don't want to come here. It's terrible.


Yeah, I've been through a couple of times, and it's pretty nice.
Why do you guys let assholes run the place?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Leper Pariah: I have my MO MMJ card. I didn't know they went full rec today. I've never spent more than 10 minutes in the dispensary before today. It took 90 minutes today.

This is balls.


Hopefully it will calm down with time.  I think it was January 1, 2014 when we could buy recreational marijuana in Colorado.  I went January 2nd and waited in line for about 90 minutes. Now it takes about 5 minutes if you have a good idea of what you want.  The one I go to now has a menu with a good selection and they're almost always out of the first thing I ask for, but most of the rest will be in stock.

IIRC, I couldn't even buy a whole ounce (the legal limit) the first time because the store was limiting us due to the demand.

Prices seem to have come down too.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Oh yes, Missouri's so terrible. I'll be over here with my incredibly low cost of living, no traffic, no commute issues, free parking, no noise, etc. if you need me. You don't want to come here. It's terrible.


I prefer not to live in f*ggot-killin' regions, thanks.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Oh yes, Missouri's so terrible. I'll be over here with my incredibly low cost of living, no traffic, no commute issues, free parking, no noise, etc. if you need me. You don't want to come here. It's terrible.


All that's nice, but you are still in central Missouri.

Missouri born and most of my family still lives there.   And the humidity sucks donkey (mule?) balls.
 
