(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Man in black leaves jawbone with gunslingers, flees across desert   (abc7.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

15 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He misunderstood the Sampson story, and he does that as punishment for being an ass. I bet he has a whole basement full of those.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I doubt they will have as much luck getting that jawbone to speak as Roland did.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay because he knows that there are other jawbones than these.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gonna have to Cinderella that shiat.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Indeed, was it Trump's or Rob Schneider's, or Tucker's or Adam Carolla's?  Maybe this guy was just being biblical.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fred finally did it.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Officers attempted to locate the man after he left but were unsuccessful.

Well, he left. Next time, try to locate him before he leaves.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alternative Fan theory: The prince knew where to find Cinderella and he could have just gone to her place but he had a foot fetish.
 
ansius
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Misread the instructions.

melmusic.com.auView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That was by far the worst Westworld episode ever. Although I did enjoy the scene where Delores and Maeve were swapping spit on the train. That was hot.

/dnrtfa
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The coroner later determined that the jawbone was in fact human.

Police say the man is believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, around 5 feet and 7 inches tall, with black hair, a full beard and mustache.

I can see why some who is missing a jawbone would grow a beard.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't flee too far or you'll reach the ocean, then it's dad-a-chik from the giant lobsters
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

You have forgotten the face of your father.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*puts on asbestos troll suit*

Well I think we can all agree that The Dark Tower was one of those times the movie was way better than the book
 
