(UPI)   Brazilian submarine sandwiches set Guiness world record. Yup, that's a lot of sandwiches   (upi.com) divider line
376 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 10:12 PM (1 hour ago)



Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They were later served with their own floss
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.

Why is this a record?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Cool.

Why is this a record?


I mean that in the sense of why is somebody keeping track of things like this?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sandwiches and Guiness sounds good.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Kalyco Jack: Cool.

Why is this a record?

I mean that in the sense of why is somebody keeping track of things like this?


Ask Guinness? Also, while you're there, find out what happened to our towels...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Kirk Cameron's birf day?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Was it Kirk Cameron's birf day?


dlisted.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: kbronsito: Was it Kirk Cameron's birf day?

[dlisted.com image 500x470]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Heh. It's a subway train. I see what you did there, Brazil.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Cool.

Why is this a record?


Anything's a record, if you're dumb enough
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also. Brazilian? That's a lot of sandwiches!
 
EJ25T
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here's your giant party sub, swimmin' in vinegar, just like you like it.
 
