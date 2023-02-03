 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Sheetz, which is like a WaWa (which is like a 7-11) drops Smile Policy after backlash   (pennlive.com) divider line
38
    More: Followup, Employment, Privacy policy, Convenience store, Terms of service, Vice president, Domestic violence, Privacy, late January  
•       •       •

911 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 6:04 PM (1 hour ago)



38 Comments     (+0 »)
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like an opportunity for CoGo's.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
UniMart
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. fark them.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Recently through employee feedback, we have learned that the smile policy is not aligned with these values from their perspective."

Nor are their teeth aligned.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally Sheetz can break into the WV market.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this why you see no Sheetz convenience stores in the United Kingdom?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they in Oklahoma or Kansas? That would be a great headline after a tornado outbreak: Three Sheetz to the Wind.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RoFa!!!!!


Naw but Sheetz had to amend the policy when they realized they were based in Central PA where "visible dental issues" are par for the course.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No British need apply.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In late January, Business Insider reported that the employee handbook says "applicants with...badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never show my teeth when I smile. I just don't. Maybe it's a Midwest thing or a me thing but I just don't do it. I have orthodontically straight, white teeth but I don't show them. Seems pretty easy to have a policy of "smile and greet your customers" that doesn't require you showing off your teeth.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a problem, I'm usually masked up at work anyway. Can't tell how good or bad my teeth are that way.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yesterday, Sheetz said the policy is discontinued "effective immediately."

"Our culture at Sheetz has always been centered on respect and putting our employees, customers and communities first.

One of these is not like the other.
One of these is not the same.
How can this have "always" been your "culture", but you just discontinued the policy yesterday?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Are they in Oklahoma or Kansas? That would be a great headline after a tornado outbreak: Three Sheetz to the Wind.


It's Friday night, I don't need no farking headline!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No more Sheetz-eating grin?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I never show my teeth when I smile. I just don't. Maybe it's a Midwest thing or a me thing but I just don't do it. I have orthodontically straight, white teeth but I don't show them. Seems pretty easy to have a policy of "smile and greet your customers" that doesn't require you showing off your teeth.


Wierd flex...
 
12349876
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Finally Sheetz can break into the WV market.


Sheetz already has a ton of West Virginia locations.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is a big win for the Tweeker Community.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Simple solution: Just have everyone turn on the smile filter on their phone.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I never show my teeth when I smile. I just don't. Maybe it's a Midwest thing or a me thing but I just don't do it. I have orthodontically straight, white teeth but I don't show them. Seems pretty easy to have a policy of "smile and greet your customers" that doesn't require you showing off your teeth.


It must be genetic. When we have a family photo we show so much teeth we look like a [group name] of camels. Or British aristocrats.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Altoona-based Sheetz said it has discontinued is controversial "smile policy" that said people with visible dental issues would not be hired.

They looked around Altoona and realized they wouldn't be able to hire anyone from there.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Finally Sheetz can break into the WV market.


Sorry, pal. Sheets has been here for decades. :)
 
covalesj
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean..its Sheetz, I would expect to be about 7 teeth on average per customer.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now Pretty Pia can get out of Harrenhal.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subservience With A Smile
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sheetz 2 for 1 dollar hot dog special is going to be one of the reasons I don't live until 90.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Is this why you see no Sheetz convenience stores in the United Kingdom?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Sheetz 2 for 1 dollar hot dog special is going to be one of the reasons I don't live until 90.


Sheetz mozzarella sticks will be mine.

/Sad they don't have any in New Jersey
//Company seems to be afraid of hiring gas attendants and being required to be stricter than Pennsylvania's twenty-six strikes and you're out, environmental laws to why they won't open locations here
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Curmudgeonly me absolutely cannot stand those convenience stores which make it mandatory for an employee to shout, 'hello' to Every. Single. Customer.  as they walk in.

Half the time I can't even see the worker because they're over there filling the hot dog machine or swabbing down the hallway to the restrooms while I'm looking for the potato chip rack.

F'ing annoying.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, they could offer actual dental insurance, rather than the "coupon book" most coverage plans are these days. Maybe even offer it to part time employees.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sheetz, which is like a WaWa (which is like a 7-11)

Let's not say things we'll regret subby...
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I only shop at

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meanmutton: I never show my teeth when I smile. I just don't. Maybe it's a Midwest thing or a me thing but I just don't do it. I have orthodontically straight, white teeth but I don't show them. Seems pretty easy to have a policy of "smile and greet your customers" that doesn't require you showing off your teeth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Am I the only one disappointed that Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter did not form a corporation to buy out Circle-K and make it completely awesome.

/I am?
//it figures
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: meanmutton: I never show my teeth when I smile. I just don't. Maybe it's a Midwest thing or a me thing but I just don't do it. I have orthodontically straight, white teeth but I don't show them. Seems pretty easy to have a policy of "smile and greet your customers" that doesn't require you showing off your teeth.

[Fark user image image 425x546]


Nothing creepier than a Tom Cruise Smile

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can filter for meth mouth without it being written company policy.
 
