(CNN)   63 floor luxury condo in Miami will feature a car elevator to let people park beside their units. Building to open in 2025, burn down in 2026 when someone's Tesla batteries cook off on the 31st floor   (cnn.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://www.carscoops.com/2022/11/fire-fighters-use-12000-gallons-of-water-to-extinguish-burning-tesla-model-s/
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well if Tesla is still a thing in 2026
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Warthog: https://www.carscoops.com/2022/11/fire-fighters-use-12000-gallons-of-water-to-extinguish-burning-tesla-model-s/


Water on an electric fire?
I thought you were supposed to use CO2
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OR, the damned thing will just sink into the over-hyped sand bar.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unless they have really good ventilation, everybody's apartment will smell like a garage.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

spongeboob: Warthog: https://www.carscoops.com/2022/11/fire-fighters-use-12000-gallons-of-water-to-extinguish-burning-tesla-model-s/

Water on an electric fire?
I thought you were supposed to use CO2


I should probably know more about this, since I work with IT stuff that's full of batteries, but I honestly don't. Once the car itself starts on fire, I would think it's like any other fire. But do battery fires count as electrical or are they chemical fires? (Like, the chemicals in the battery, I mean.)

We need a mnemonic for this. IT geeks love mnemonics.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, and yes, the inevitable failure of this project is just what rich assholes deserve, except they'll invariably figure out how to soak taxpayers for it instead.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Flats at Sea Level is more catchy than Bentley Residences.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It will last only until two idjit drivers decide they deserve to use the elevator at the same time.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ferrari have Florida experience with this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

spongeboob: Warthog: https://www.carscoops.com/2022/11/fire-fighters-use-12000-gallons-of-water-to-extinguish-burning-tesla-model-s/

Water on an electric fire?
I thought you were supposed to use CO2


On ferry boats we use CO2 to fight electrical fires and a complete CO2 suppression unit in the engine rooms. I've fought an engine room fire with the suppression unit, you make sure no one is down there, close the hatches and pull the system. It will suck all the oxygen out in 30 seconds. The fire I fought reignited 3 times and took the NYFD 8 hours to finally put out. Aluminum burns like a motherf*cker.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: spongeboob: Warthog: https://www.carscoops.com/2022/11/fire-fighters-use-12000-gallons-of-water-to-extinguish-burning-tesla-model-s/

Water on an electric fire?
I thought you were supposed to use CO2

On ferry boats we use CO2 to fight electrical fires and a complete CO2 suppression unit in the engine rooms. I've fought an engine room fire with the suppression unit, you make sure no one is down there, close the hatches and pull the system. It will suck all the oxygen out in 30 seconds. The fire I fought reignited 3 times and took the NYFD 8 hours to finally put out. Aluminum burns like a motherf*cker.


Thermite
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: AlwaysRightBoy: spongeboob: Warthog: https://www.carscoops.com/2022/11/fire-fighters-use-12000-gallons-of-water-to-extinguish-burning-tesla-model-s/

Water on an electric fire?
I thought you were supposed to use CO2

On ferry boats we use CO2 to fight electrical fires and a complete CO2 suppression unit in the engine rooms. I've fought an engine room fire with the suppression unit, you make sure no one is down there, close the hatches and pull the system. It will suck all the oxygen out in 30 seconds. The fire I fought reignited 3 times and took the NYFD 8 hours to finally put out. Aluminum burns like a motherf*cker.

Thermite


Thanks for that, I was just told it was aluminum by the fire guys.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
of all the best ideas, the bestest ones involve building giant structures on sand in swamps.

how the hell did they even get insurance for this?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Warthog: https://www.carscoops.com/2022/11/fire-fighters-use-12000-gallons-of-water-to-extinguish-burning-tesla-model-s/

Water on an electric fire?
I thought you were supposed to use CO2


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it was time for a sequel anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cars crash through barriers on the upper levels of multistory parking garages on the regular. This project should eventually make for some epic security camera footage when someone makes their play for the Darwin award in this building.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're spending a ton of money and energy lifting cars up and down for no reason, along with all of the machinery needing constant maintenance. What a monumentally stupid idea.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of no greater waste of energy than lifting a vehicle designed to operate at ground level 35 floors into the air.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: https://www.carscoops.com/2022/11/fire-fighters-use-12000-gallons-of-water-to-extinguish-burning-tesla-model-s/


lots of things are really hard to do when you're doing them wrong.  spraying water on a lithium battery fire is not even remotely the recommended procedure.  it should have been treated as a chemical fire and foamed.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: spongeboob: Warthog: https://www.carscoops.com/2022/11/fire-fighters-use-12000-gallons-of-water-to-extinguish-burning-tesla-model-s/

Water on an electric fire?
I thought you were supposed to use CO2

[Fark user image 425x287]


ok fine.  apparently the tesla recommended procedure is to let it burn which is incredibly farked up.  lol
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.....it's Florida.....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hope the car elevator is re-inforced, the building too......
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: OR, the damned thing will just sink into the over-hyped sand bar.


Yeah, like Millennium Tower.

Fun Fact: Every Bridge, road, tunnel and building you will ever be in was built by the cheapest bidder...using the least expensive materials that they possibly could.
 
NoRedShadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jz4p: I can think of no greater waste of energy than lifting a vehicle designed to operate at ground level 35 floors into the air.


What about building a skyscraper in a metropolis that'll flood constantly in the next few decades?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: spongeboob: Warthog: https://www.carscoops.com/2022/11/fire-fighters-use-12000-gallons-of-water-to-extinguish-burning-tesla-model-s/

Water on an electric fire?
I thought you were supposed to use CO2

On ferry boats we use CO2 to fight electrical fires and a complete CO2 suppression unit in the engine rooms. I've fought an engine room fire with the suppression unit, you make sure no one is down there, close the hatches and pull the system. It will suck all the oxygen out in 30 seconds. The fire I fought reignited 3 times and took the NYFD 8 hours to finally put out. Aluminum burns like a motherf*cker.


It's the fuel in most modern large solid-fueled rocket engines. And it's an explosives booster in some military ordinance. Good luck trying to put something like this out.

Full-size Space Launch System rocket booster test-fired in Utah
Youtube 7q5eShiKy9o
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTFark? And when the elevators eventually break down and need maintenance?

"For those tenants who are serviced by Elevator #2, we will be shutting this elevator down all day Monday for routine maintenance. Please find alternative parking if you need to use your vehicle on Monday. All repairs will be complete contingent upon receiving delivery of requested parts. Please check email for possible updates. Thank you."
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: of all the best ideas, the bestest ones involve building giant structures on sand in swamps.

how the hell did they even get insurance for this?


By paying 4x the national average. And even with that, insurers are fleeing.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "People buy single-family homes so they can have their car parked in their garage, so they can get up and walk into their unit," said the architecture firm's president, Charles Sieger...

Er, this is not at all why we bought a single family home. We hated sharing walls with people and wanted to not share walls with people.
I also do not want to share walls/floors/ceilings with people's cars.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People buy single-family homes so they can have their car parked in their garage, so they can get up and walk into their unit," said the architecture firm's president

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have to digress from the Tesla Talk to mention this is NOT in "Miami".  It is in Sunny Isles FL which is about 20 miles NORTH.  There is a reason it is called "Little Moscow".  I doubt any of them would be driving Teslas as they are too "ordinary".
 
oopsboom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA: "People buy single-family homes so they can have their car parked in their garage, so they can get up and walk into their unit," said the architecture firm's president, Charles Sieger...

Er, this is not at all why we bought a single family home. We hated sharing walls with people and wanted to not share walls with people.
I also do not want to share walls/floors/ceilings with people's cars.


people buy single family homes b/c they'd rather sit in traffic for 30 mins to get to the nearest <literally anything> than hear or see another human being in a non-premeditated unplanned fashion.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not that big a deal. I saw a documentary where they have these already in the middle east. Makes for a quick way to visit your neighbor and avoid ground traffic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lesliepop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The four lifts, which rise at 800 feet per minute, each feature a hydraulic system that uses RFID tags to automatically load each vehicle onto the elevator - with the driver and passengers inside - and then directly to their floor."

I'm just imagining being stuck in an elevator in my car.  Or being unable to retrieve my car along with every other resident of the building due to the elevator being out of service.
 
12349876
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Megathuma: FTA: "People buy single-family homes so they can have their car parked in their garage, so they can get up and walk into their unit," said the architecture firm's president, Charles Sieger...

Er, this is not at all why we bought a single family home. We hated sharing walls with people and wanted to not share walls with people.
I also do not want to share walls/floors/ceilings with people's cars.


I've got get up and walk into unit in my townhouse style condo.  I wanted the attached garage so I don't have to scrape snow and ice.  Though there do seem to be tons of people who just hoard junk in their garage.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Megathuma: FTA: "People buy single-family homes so they can have their car parked in their garage, so they can get up and walk into their unit," said the architecture firm's president, Charles Sieger...

Er, this is not at all why we bought a single family home. We hated sharing walls with people and wanted to not share walls with people.
I also do not want to share walls/floors/ceilings with people's cars.

people buy single family homes b/c they'd rather sit in traffic for 30 mins to get to the nearest <literally anything> than hear or see another human being in a non-premeditated unplanned fashion.


There are SF homes in cities, in case you didn't know. Like, right in them. It's amazing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Megathuma: FTA: "People buy single-family homes so they can have their car parked in their garage, so they can get up and walk into their unit," said the architecture firm's president, Charles Sieger...

Er, this is not at all why we bought a single family home. We hated sharing walls with people and wanted to not share walls with people.
I also do not want to share walls/floors/ceilings with people's cars.

people buy single family homes b/c they'd rather sit in traffic for 30 mins to get to the nearest <literally anything> than hear or see another human being in a non-premeditated unplanned fashion.


Uh, that and they don't like minorities
 
Elzar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lesliepop: "The four lifts, which rise at 800 feet per minute, each feature a hydraulic system that uses RFID tags to automatically load each vehicle onto the elevator - with the driver and passengers inside - and then directly to their floor."

I'm just imagining being stuck in an elevator in my car.  Or being unable to retrieve my car along with every other resident of the building due to the elevator being out of service.


800 feet per minute? Will it pre-shiat my pants too?
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So you're spending a ton of money and energy lifting cars up and down for no reason, along with all of the machinery needing constant maintenance. What a monumentally stupid idea.


Uh, South Florida. What else would you expect?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Elzar: lesliepop: "The four lifts, which rise at 800 feet per minute, each feature a hydraulic system that uses RFID tags to automatically load each vehicle onto the elevator - with the driver and passengers inside - and then directly to their floor."

I'm just imagining being stuck in an elevator in my car.  Or being unable to retrieve my car along with every other resident of the building due to the elevator being out of service.

800 feet per minute? Will it pre-shiat my pants too?


That's only 13 feet per second.   A bunch of buildings hiat 60 feet per second.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone who wants to build a 63-story condo in Miami at this point deserves to be thrown off a 63-story building.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: spongeboob: Warthog: https://www.carscoops.com/2022/11/fire-fighters-use-12000-gallons-of-water-to-extinguish-burning-tesla-model-s/

Water on an electric fire?
I thought you were supposed to use CO2

On ferry boats we use CO2 to fight electrical fires and a complete CO2 suppression unit in the engine rooms. I've fought an engine room fire with the suppression unit, you make sure no one is down there, close the hatches and pull the system. It will suck all the oxygen out in 30 seconds. The fire I fought reignited 3 times and took the NYFD 8 hours to finally put out. Aluminum burns like a motherf*cker.


Sooo... mandatory halon systems in every unit?

Give them a 1 minute alarm before it's released. That should be enough time.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: phalamir: OR, the damned thing will just sink into the over-hyped sand bar.

Yeah, like Millennium Tower.

Fun Fact: Every Bridge, road, tunnel and building you will ever be in was built by the cheapest bidder...using the least expensive materials that they possibly could.


Actually most public works is generally built by the firm with most effective lobbyists using specified, traceable materials bought from suppliers with the most effective lobbyist. You're thinking about your house.
 
