(Some Guy)   Police urge drivers to stay off roads during icy conditions. **Checks Pics** Well, technically that driver DID stay off the roads   (starlocalmedia.com) divider line
16
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the Thursday before Christmas I drove home after working late, a drive that usually takes 30 minutes took 90 or so
I didn't know for much of it if I was in my lane or on the shoulder(paved shoulder) luckily I was the only idiot on the road for most of the trip
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Driver must have heard on the radio to stay off the roads so they did as quickly as possible.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
really xlnt cancer site. This is WITH ublock origin installed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mildly surprised that it isn't a Jeep.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: really xlnt cancer site. This is WITH ublock origin installed.

[Fark user image 629x850]


NoScript blocked that, and I still got to see the site, somehow.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Mildly surprised that it isn't a Jeep.


Or a 4WD F-150/250/350/ or Ram 2500/3500
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No idea where that is, but the banner at the top of the page says it's 53 and sunny.

Stay safe, I guess.
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: No idea where that is, but the banner at the top of the page says it's 53 and sunny.

Stay safe, I guess.


DFW area. Sun finally came out today and ice has melted.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: really xlnt cancer site. This is WITH ublock origin installed.

[Fark user image 629x850]


lol, get a better script blocker
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snooza: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: No idea where that is, but the banner at the top of the page says it's 53 and sunny.

Stay safe, I guess.

DFW area. Sun finally came out today and ice has melted.


Copy that.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Snooza: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: No idea where that is, but the banner at the top of the page says it's 53 and sunny.

Stay safe, I guess.

DFW area. Sun finally came out today and ice has melted.

Copy that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Snooza: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: No idea where that is, but the banner at the top of the page says it's 53 and sunny.

Stay safe, I guess.

DFW area. Sun finally came out today and ice has melted.

Copy that.

[Fark user image image 425x493]


There's like no snow. And doesn't look like much ice on trees or wires. Did that person just see a snowflake and immediately drive into the nearest lake ?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My buddy slide off an off-ramp and the car ended up on its roof, totalled. The cops gave him a ticket for driving off-road.
 
4NTLRZ
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Serious Post on Serious Thread: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Snooza: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: No idea where that is, but the banner at the top of the page says it's 53 and sunny.

Stay safe, I guess.

DFW area. Sun finally came out today and ice has melted.

Copy that.

[Fark user image image 425x493]

There's like no snow. And doesn't look like much ice on trees or wires. Did that person just see a snowflake and immediately drive into the nearest lake ?


Everything has pretty well thawed out and dried up by now.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Roads?! Where I am going we don't need roads!
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: No idea where that is, but the banner at the top of the page says it's 53 and sunny.

Stay safe, I guess.


Now it is. Everyone in DFW hit the roads early this morning with temps in the 20s. What started to melt yesterday froze overnight. This morning was a traffic shiatshow.
 
