(KTLA Los Angeles)   A man entered a San Francisco Jewish Synagogue on Wednesday night and fired possible blanks. Nobody called the police after the incident as there is a fear that speaking out will cause retaliation   (ktla.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What a terribly written story. Retaliation regarding what? What did the shooter shout? What the hell happened?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: What a terribly written story. Retaliation regarding what? What did the shooter shout? What the hell happened?


Retaliation regarding a f*cking anti-Semite using regular bullets next time to get back at them for trying to get him arrested.  Jesus fark, do you have any idea how terror attacks work?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This was probably a botched suicide attempt. Dude was probably expecting someone attending whatever service was being held to be packing a Glock and that they would take him out, saving himself the trouble of killing himself while creating bad publicity for the synagogue for whatever hateful reasons he had. Suicide by cop is much more reliable, IMHO, but less likely to stir up hateful rhetoric among the far right.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Biscuit Tin: What a terribly written story. Retaliation regarding what? What did the shooter shout? What the hell happened?

Retaliation regarding a f*cking anti-Semite using regular bullets next time to get back at them for trying to get him arrested.  Jesus fark, do you have any idea how terror attacks work?


You keep ramping up the threat of violence, the more they cower, the more you ramp up....until you get to the point where killing them is acceptable.

We've already seen how this runs - too many times.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I don't think people knew what was happening... the chairs are very comfortable"

This is an ad for chairs.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This was probably a botched suicide attempt. Dude was probably expecting someone attending whatever service was being held to be packing a Glock and that they would take him out, saving himself the trouble of killing himself while creating bad publicity for the synagogue for whatever hateful reasons he had. Suicide by cop is much more reliable, IMHO, but less likely to stir up hateful rhetoric among the far right.


We need to get tic toc to make suicide culturally acceptable and honorable.  If a person wants to die, they shouldn't have to get someone else to kill them.  They should be honored and be allowed to take some good drugs and watch a personalized Imax move.

Call the places this happens a "Going home center".  Remove the stigma.  Make it honorable and peaceful.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I bet the Jews didn't do this
 
4NTLRZ
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This was probably a botched suicide attempt. Dude was probably expecting someone attending whatever service was being held to be packing a Glock and that they would take him out, saving himself the trouble of killing himself while creating bad publicity for the synagogue for whatever hateful reasons he had. Suicide by cop is much more reliable, IMHO, but less likely to stir up hateful rhetoric among the far right.


Difficulty Level: 8/10

/Room full of olds
//They don't get up easily because the chairs are comfortable
///Slashies come in 3s
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So all the 'Murica racists out there think the Jews control everything, but apparently can't even get police patrols when attacks occur nearby...
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: fragMasterFlash: This was probably a botched suicide attempt. Dude was probably expecting someone attending whatever service was being held to be packing a Glock and that they would take him out, saving himself the trouble of killing himself while creating bad publicity for the synagogue for whatever hateful reasons he had. Suicide by cop is much more reliable, IMHO, but less likely to stir up hateful rhetoric among the far right.

We need to get tic toc to make suicide culturally acceptable and honorable.  If a person wants to die, they shouldn't have to get someone else to kill them.  They should be honored and be allowed to take some good drugs and watch a personalized Imax move.

Call the places this happens a "Going home center".  Remove the stigma.  Make it honorable and peaceful.


They might not like who else is going to see that personalized movie:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It was meant to be one of those unannouced live shooter drills at the Boys and Girls club next door. The guy realized he was at the wrong address and left.
 
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: AmbassadorBooze: fragMasterFlash: This was probably a botched suicide attempt. Dude was probably expecting someone attending whatever service was being held to be packing a Glock and that they would take him out, saving himself the trouble of killing himself while creating bad publicity for the synagogue for whatever hateful reasons he had. Suicide by cop is much more reliable, IMHO, but less likely to stir up hateful rhetoric among the far right.

We need to get tic toc to make suicide culturally acceptable and honorable.  If a person wants to die, they shouldn't have to get someone else to kill them.  They should be honored and be allowed to take some good drugs and watch a personalized Imax move.

Call the places this happens a "Going home center".  Remove the stigma.  Make it honorable and peaceful.

They might not like who else is going to see that personalized movie:

[Fark user image 850x866]


so soylent green or the simpsons riff of it

diePod
Youtube RLl175tSomY
 
eremophila
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Jewish Synagogue"

As opposed to a Buddhist synagogue, or a Zoroastrian synagogue?
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A man entered a San Francisco Jewish Synagogue

Headline began like a really badly told joke.

/did he have a frog on his shoulder?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

eremophila: "Jewish Synagogue"

As opposed to a Buddhist synagogue, or a Zoroastrian synagogue?


Well there are two types of synagogues out there, the real Jewish Synagogues and the fake synagogues of "Messianic Jews" or "Jews for Jesus" (aka Christians).
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MBooda: A man entered a San Francisco Jewish Synagogue

Headline began like a really badly told joke.

/did he have a frog on his shoulder?


The rabbit said "I think I'm a typo."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Didn't TFG just make a statement about inciting violence?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: So all the 'Murica racists out there think the Jews control everything, but apparently can't even get police patrols when attacks occur nearby...


Basic fascism playbook. The Enemy is simultaneously incredibly powerful yet weak enough they can be dealt with relatively easily. Fascists are too stupid to notice the contradiction or simply don't care about hypocrisy. Pointing out logical fallacies just proves you're an enemy of the state.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Strange man walks into a Jewish deli, but is ignored. He cries out, "don't you want to know rye I'm here?"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Biscuit Tin: What a terribly written story. Retaliation regarding what? What did the shooter shout? What the hell happened?

Retaliation regarding a f*cking anti-Semite using regular bullets next time to get back at them for trying to get him arrested.  Jesus fark, do you have any idea how terror attacks work?


I cant believe people have already forgotten about how the 9/11 terrorists flew so many planes by the World Trade Center.  One asshole calls the cops and look what happens.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love the old man who gets up from the table, walks toward the intruder while talking on the phone, casually ducks when the guy fires the blanks and then nonchalantly brushes him out the door and closes it.

Hero of the Day
 
ansius
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This was probably a botched suicide attempt. Dude was probably expecting someone attending whatever service was being held to be packing a Glock and that they would take him out, saving himself the trouble of killing himself while creating bad publicity for the synagogue for whatever hateful reasons he had. Suicide by cop is much more reliable, IMHO, but less likely to stir up hateful rhetoric among the far right.


People expect church-goers to worship while carrying weapons?

American-like typing detected.

Seriously, if your first thought was that people who are in a place of worship would be carrying lethal weapons in case they are attacked, then you really need to look at just how unsafe your society is, how little people in your society trust each other, consider how you got into this position, and how you can get your society out of it.

This is not good.
 
CounterCultureWISE
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: fragMasterFlash: This was probably a botched suicide attempt. Dude was probably expecting someone attending whatever service was being held to be packing a Glock and that they would take him out, saving himself the trouble of killing himself while creating bad publicity for the synagogue for whatever hateful reasons he had. Suicide by cop is much more reliable, IMHO, but less likely to stir up hateful rhetoric among the far right.

We need to get tic toc to make suicide culturally acceptable and honorable.  If a person wants to die, they shouldn't have to get someone else to kill them.  They should be honored and be allowed to take some good drugs and watch a personalized Imax move.

Call the places this happens a "Going home center".  Remove the stigma.  Make it honorable and peaceful.


That's called "Canada."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was the guy intimidated when nobody cowered or screamed or fled...?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: What a terribly written story. Retaliation regarding what? What did the shooter shout? What the hell happened?


"Some of those that work forces
Are the same that burn crosses"
 
geggy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where are the crisis actors?
 
