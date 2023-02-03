 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   NYC fails at legal weed: The 20-odd unlicensed weed shops within a half mile of its two legal dispensaries, the weed is cheaper and often better because it doesn't have to be New York-grown   (thecity.nyc) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's not New York failing, that's Federal drug laws failing.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: That's not New York failing, that's Federal drug laws failing.


If you live in Manhattan and have to leave your apartment to get drugs, you need to get out more.

See what I did there?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
potency-based tax?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
California fails as well. Oregon seems like it's way better.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Free market, biatch.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

drewogatory: California fails as well. Oregon seems like it's way better.


Ontario too. Legal shops closing because illegal stores literally right next door take all their business and aren't policed at all.
farked up.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, well. New Yorkers would lose their urban street sass if they got too baked.
'Duuuude, I'm tokin' here - but whatevs, man.'
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It seems like the kind of thing that they can work out with time. As opposed to the old system where people did time.
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Government Bureaucracy makes everything stupid.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What you get from the "Dispensaries" is grey market stuff.

One of the weed site (leafly or some such) did an article not long ago where they bought and tested from like 20 or so of them.

All of them were either contaminated, or mush lower in THC than listed.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unlicensed Weed Van across the street from the Hilton on 42nd Ave NYC in June 2022.  I saw vans like this all over NYC.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't buy from the grey market.


https://www.leafly.com/news/health/new-yorks-illicit-weed-products-are-weak-and-full-of-toxins-study-finds
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drewogatory: California fails as well. Oregon seems like it's way better.


Massachusetts seems to have a solid handle on things. Not only is marijuana available through licensed shops but you can also cultivate up to 6 plants for personal use (or 12, if you are a couple over 21!).
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To me that is funny as NYC is known as 'big' weed like 'big' tobacco. I live next door in MD about 5 mi from this joint*. But since the store is directly on the DC part of the line it's legal for years yet Maryland has it legal starting July. Well they charge a 40 buck 30 day temp guest pass. That is crazy unless you well are moving very little bit.

The prices are on the low side for a legal oz (about $220 on up.)  They should not have this with it being legal in 4 months as I would get it even after legal here. But now while I wait for summer I will get my mylar and leds working.

Anyway if you are ever being a tourist in DC I would go check it out (no pass no looky) So I go down to Adams Morgan they have 2 stores on the same block. Price is downtown $$$ ( 240+) but the vibe is cool and it's kinda safe for a nice summer lunch.

*  https://menu.takomawellness.com/stores/takoma-wellness-center


So I am not surprised that street capitalism is thriving much better overhead ;)

On the Federal level they still won't touch it.
 
phishrace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drewogatory: California fails as well. Oregon seems like it's way better.


Norcal legal prices are finally dropping. Under $200 after taxes for a decent ounce. Article suggests cheapest legal eighth in NYC is $45 ($55 after taxes). That's insane.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phishrace: drewogatory: California fails as well. Oregon seems like it's way better.

Norcal legal prices are finally dropping. Under $200 after taxes for a decent ounce. Article suggests cheapest legal eighth in NYC is $45 ($55 after taxes). That's insane.


I am a NYC medical patient who buys from a legal dispensary.  Tested, taxed, etc.  1/8 is around 40-50 depending on strain and cut of weed (whole, popcorn, preground).

But...

They routinely (like weekly) have sales, like 40% off certain things, and they have a kick ass loyalty plan which builds credit quickly.  I have 75 dollars in credit sitting there just from my purchases this month.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Snort: Government Bureaucracy makes everything stupid.


Says world renowned expert on competence who votes for washed up senile reality show hosts.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Floki: drewogatory: California fails as well. Oregon seems like it's way better.

Massachusetts seems to have a solid handle on things. Not only is marijuana available through licensed shops but you can also cultivate up to 6 plants for personal use (or 12, if you are a couple over 21!).


MA did a very long thorough study, that's why it took almost 2 years after recreational use legalization for the first rec dispensaries to open.  Now we have many, stocked always with high quality weed and other refinements.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Part of this could be having to explain how you had commercial quantities of locally grown weed that's ready for immediate sale
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drewogatory: California fails as well. Oregon seems like it's way better.


Colorado here, you called about how to do legal weed correctly?
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Snort: Government Bureaucracy makes everything stupid.


Bureaucracy like stopping growers from using toxic pesticides? That's the kind of regulation I'm happy has come with legalization.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Floki: drewogatory: California fails as well. Oregon seems like it's way better.

Massachusetts seems to have a solid handle on things. Not only is marijuana available through licensed shops but you can also cultivate up to 6 plants for personal use (or 12, if you are a couple over 21!).


You can grow in NY as well, but the slow roll of the legal market is infuriating.  Just drove out to Mass to buy a cartridge after giving up on anything near me opening "early next month."
 
phishrace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: phishrace: drewogatory: California fails as well. Oregon seems like it's way better.

Norcal legal prices are finally dropping. Under $200 after taxes for a decent ounce. Article suggests cheapest legal eighth in NYC is $45 ($55 after taxes). That's insane.

I am a NYC medical patient who buys from a legal dispensary.  Tested, taxed, etc.  1/8 is around 40-50 depending on strain and cut of weed (whole, popcorn, preground).

But...

They routinely (like weekly) have sales, like 40% off certain things, and they have a kick ass loyalty plan which builds credit quickly.  I have 75 dollars in credit sitting there just from my purchases this month.


They do the same out here, but non-discounted cheap eighths still start at $20 or so before taxes. Article talks about around Greenwich Village, so may be some tourist gouging going on there. You guys started later than us. Took years for prices to come down here. Other places like Oregon dropped quicker. The good news is that prices aren't likely to go up.
 
sidailurch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phishrace: drewogatory: California fails as well. Oregon seems like it's way better.

Norcal legal prices are finally dropping. Under $200 after taxes for a decent ounce. Article suggests cheapest legal eighth in NYC is $45 ($55 after taxes). That's insane.


Damn, up here in WNY on the reservation the cheapest is $15 for an eighth. It's all good too.

/plus a $5 tip for doing the Lord's work.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phishrace: drewogatory: California fails as well. Oregon seems like it's way better.

Norcal legal prices are finally dropping. Under $200 after taxes for a decent ounce. Article suggests cheapest legal eighth in NYC is $45 ($55 after taxes). That's insane.


That's about as expensive as it gets here in Oregon, and it's easy to find legal ounces for less than that.
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: potency-based tax?

[Fark user image image 480x606]


No, that was Santos's
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: drewogatory: California fails as well. Oregon seems like it's way better.

Colorado here, you called about how to do legal weed correctly?


Yeah, it varies from state to state. I've been to Colorado a couple times and they do it right.  Michigan also seems to have done it right.  It was expensive there at first but as more shops opened up the competition drove the prices down.  I have a good friend that lives in Vegas and some of the dispensaries are overpriced but there are a shiatload of them so it's not hard to shop around for good deals.  And it's 10 to 15 percent cheaper if you're a resident.  This same friend tells me that Oregon has the cheapest legal weed they've seen but it's not as high quality, so it's a bit of a tradeoff.

Illinois, on the other hand, has been ridiculously overpriced the last few times I looked, though admittedly I haven't checked in a while.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Don't buy from the grey market.


https://www.leafly.com/news/health/new-yorks-illicit-weed-products-are-weak-and-full-of-toxins-study-finds


I'm fairly certainly the New York term for that is just "bodega."
 
