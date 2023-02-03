 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Do you like stories read into your earholes? Then have I got a deal for you. Tune in at 12 PT, 3 PM ET for a live reading of a short story by professional narrator and Farker Cyclometh. Today's selection: "Graham Greene" by Percival Everett. More DIT   (events.trl.org) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Excellent!
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hello friends! Your friendly neighboorhood audiobook narrator and TFarker Cyclometh here.

Starting nearly ten years ago I began volunteering at my local library, reading short stories and essays during the lunch hour every first Friday of the month. The target audience was mostly people who worked in the area around the downtown library branch, and people would come by to eat their lunch and hears some stories.  It's billed as "storytime for adults". No, not that kind of adult story, although sometimes there is sex, violence, etc.

The pandemic kind of put a kink in the works and for the last several months it's been done by Zoom with anyone is welcome to join in to listen. I'm super happy that we've gone back to live, in-person readings, but they're keeping the Zoom meeting so anyone can join even if they don't live in the area!

All you have to do is visit the link, fill out some basic details and the library will send you a Zoom link to join up and catch a live reading.

It lasts about 30 to 45 minutes, with the actual reading starting about ten minutes after the hour and in theory ending at 10 minutes before the hour. The Zoom meeting will open around that time.

Today I'll be reading Graham Greene by Percival Everett.

Visit the link at the top of the thread or click here:
https://events.trl.org/event/listen-here-lunch-break-story-time-adults-10
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Excellent!


Thanks!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kicking Bird?
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Kicking Bird?


The very same. Some thought it was a reference to the British author by the same name.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me, officer, will METH be involved?
 
