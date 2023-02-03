 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Seized by customs at Detroit airport: A) 10 lbs of Fentanyl, B) $25,000 in counterfeit currency, or C) a dolphin skull?   (freep.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP Dan Marino. You were taken from us far too soon.

/not that kind of Dolphin?
//sure, now you tell me
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D) a jawbone
E) a severed cyclist's penis
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The possessor of the skull was released after he was given a cetacean.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laces out!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long and thanks for all the... you WHAT now? WHYYYY?
 
The_Limper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how you can tell it's not A? - cops can't seize fentanyl, they would go into a coma by just looking at it.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you bring documentation.

Never had a problem flying with dead animal parts if the permits are in place. Even internationally.
 
The Cab Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's my beloved Detroit, North Florida. I'm going to have to go with all of the above. So what do I win?
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dolphin Skull is the name of my new death metal Phish tribute band.

Swimming...UNDER THE SEA...WAAAA-AA-A-A-A-A!!!!
Gill nets coming...COMING FOR ME...ah-AHHHHHHAAA!!!!
 
mjbok
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What would be illegal about a dolphin skull?
 
GoldDude
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dinodork: That's why you bring documentation.

Never had a problem flying with dead animal parts if the permits are in place. Even internationally.


And if the passenger were illegally smuggling it, a decent lawyer could certainly raise reasonable doubt given the failed chain-of-custody of the luggage.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mjbok: What would be illegal about a dolphin skull?


Some species of dolphins are endangered.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just Stop is getting really meta with their protests.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mjbok: What would be illegal about a dolphin skull?


That's 20 years in dolphin jail.
 
