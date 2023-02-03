 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Long Island man goes around to thrift shops and estate sales, finds old pictures and videos, then returns them to people connected with the individuals featured.
spongeboob [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I have this pic
Fark user imageView Full Size


With this note on the back

in my office that Isav3d from the garbage atva closing doctir's office
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Man I suck at typing when thanks to formatting I can't see what I'm typing
 
NotARocketScientist
1 hour ago  
What if we don't want the pictures back?

/not photogenic
 
WhackingDay
1 hour ago  
Generally the point of thrift shops and estate sales is to get rid of all this crap. So, uh, thanks for returning it? Maybe?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I have this pic
[Fark user image 337x750]

With this note on the back

in my office that Isav3d from the garbage atva closing doctir's office[Fark user image 337x750]


Are you having a stroke?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Meanwhile some fark face didn't want his expensive car fob starter fark knob back.  And I used my skills to hunt his stupid face down.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Walker: spongeboob: I have this pic
[Fark user image 337x750]

With this note on the back

in my office that Isav3d from the garbage atva closing doctir's office[Fark user image 337x750]

Are you having a stroke?


No fat fingers
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
40 minutes ago  
I found my new hobby.  Go to an estate sale and buy all the really cheap stuff.  Then a day before the closing of the sale I'll dump it back in the front yard.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  
Hoarders justifying their addictions are getting more creative and are camouflaging it with heart strings.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
33 minutes ago  
My parents are in their mid-80s and we've had this conversation. What do you do with their photo albums? Probably trash most of it. After all, why would I want the snapshots from their trip to Norway in 1986?
 
WrongTrousers
28 minutes ago  

Walker: spongeboob: I have this pic
[Fark user image 337x750]

With this note on the back

in my office that Isav3d from the garbage atva closing doctir's office[Fark user image 337x750]

Are you having a stroke?


...drinking from the same bottle as the woodchuck?
 
HailRobonia
24 minutes ago  
This is how cursed items make their way back to their intended victim.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
22 minutes ago  

spongeboob: No fat fingers



That's oddly specific.

It's like that "no fat chicks" thing from ages ago but only for hands.

Or it's an uptight political action group, Focus on the Phalange.
 
WhiskeySticks
12 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: spongeboob: No fat fingers


That's oddly specific.

It's like that "no fat chicks" thing from ages ago but only for hands.



For the purpose of a hand job, fat fingers may cause a penis to look small.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
9 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: My parents are in their mid-80s and we've had this conversation. What do you do with their photo albums? Probably trash most of it. After all, why would I want the snapshots from their trip to Norway in 1986?


My dad is 90, and he's always asking me "what happened to that (ridiculous item)"?  I answer, oh, that red suit jacket that doesn't fit me, that you bought for the cruise ship Captain's Dinner?  Yeah, that's in my closet, I wear it ALL the time.

/The dumpster, it went in the dumpster.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
As an ex resident of Long Island, I am getting a kick...
 
