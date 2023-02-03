 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Robber pulls one gun, you pull two - it's the American way   (wfsb.com) divider line
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So THAT's what we've been doing wrong. You need a good guy with TWO guns.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesson here is, if the clerk was allowed to conceal carry a fully automatic Stechkin machine pistol with an extended mag, they wouldn't have needed two guns. That's just math.
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooo... do we think the store clerk job comes with health insurance?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you think your job requires carrying two firearms, maybe it's time for a career change.

Shiat, join the military. Safer these days.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The lesson here is, if the clerk was allowed to conceal carry a fully automatic Stechkin machine pistol with an extended mag, they wouldn't have needed two guns. That's just math.


I can see how you'd come to that conclusion, but that's rookie math. Machine guns fire, like, nine times as fast as a regular semiautomatic pistol, so the clerk would actually need eight more guns to maintain the same amount of killing time. There's a whole science behind this.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like a happy ending. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The written article says clerk for some reason. In the video they say it was the store owner.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just 2? I never leave the house with less than 6.
carboncostume.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Sounds like a happy ending. Good riddance to bad rubbish.


That's an entirely different kind of happy ending altogether.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
was it this guy who dumped 300 bags of fentanyl while running from the cops in 2018 ?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: InfoFreako: Sounds like a happy ending. Good riddance to bad rubbish.

That's an entirely different kind of happy ending altogether.


That's am entirely different kind of happy ending
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"First off, Corky never carried two guns. Though he should have. Yeah well, a lot of folks did call him "Two-Gun" but that wasn't because he was sporting two pistols. That was because he had a dick that was so big it was longer than the barrel of that Walker Colt that he carried. And the only "insultin' to a lady" he ever did was to stick that thing of his into this French lady that Bob here was kind of sweet on."
 
buravirgil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NevynFox: [Fark user image 300x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


ArcadianRefugee: [media.tenor.com image 638x388] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came for these to say: Not an instruction manual.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pilikia: Soooo... do we think the store clerk job comes with health insurance?


Twas but a scratch!

What did they think they could steal?  Twenty bucks and a pack of Hanes jockey shorts? Something else was up there. Maybe gambling or drugs.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
