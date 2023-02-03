 Skip to content
Assault most fowl
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My ex assaulted me with a chicken, once.
Fortunately, she just winged me.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
White Girl Wasted strikes again.
 
OBBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's got serious CRAZY eyes. I bet the sex is awesome!
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS. Turn on your man card if you call the cops on a girl who hits you with a chicken.  Just leave.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least I got chicken...
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man, who had been at a bar with Bruemmer, said she "was hiatting him and spitting in his face"

There are those of us who would appreciate what you bring to a relationship, girl.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OBBN: She's got serious CRAZY eyes. I bet the sex is awesome!


From the face books
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Oh FFS. Turn on your man card if you call the cops on a girl who hits you with a chicken.  Just leave.


Did that also apply in reverse where if a man repeatedly beats a woman with a whole chicken and spits on her, she's supposed to shrug it off?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken a La Fling
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: The man, who had been at a bar with Bruemmer, said she "was hiatting him and spitting in his face"

There are those of us who would appreciate what you bring to a relationship, girl.


The *German filter* makes it sound like she as serenading him with John Hiatt songs.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Oh FFS. Turn on your man card if you call the cops on a girl who hits you with a chicken.  Just leave.


I can only imagine the infinite depths of insecurity one must have to try and use, be it real or imaginary, some sort of "proof" of masculinity due to their own perceived inherent weakness.

Hint: if you're the kind of person who believes in "man cards", you clearly are not a man.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flashing her Cloaca Mafia signs?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, at first glance I was like, she's hot. Then as I looked closer I realized she's actually not hot at all but then as I saw more social media pics I thought, okay, she's pretty plain looking, but sigh, I'd do her.

And then I realized, I don't care about her chicken assault or anything in the article really, I've spent the entirety of time my brain has dwelled on this considering her looks. WTF is wrong with me?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Sexy Jesus: Oh FFS. Turn on your man card if you call the cops on a girl who hits you with a chicken.  Just leave.

I can only imagine the infinite depths of insecurity one must have to try and use, be it real or imaginary, some sort of "proof" of masculinity due to their own perceived inherent weakness.

Hint: if you're the kind of person who believes in "man cards", you clearly are not a man.


If man cards were real we'd assign perceived values on them and start trading and buying and selling them and it would soon be a hobby. Cause thats what we do with cards that aren't credit or greeting. Soon it will be if you don't have an ultra-rare, foil, holo, Man Card graded 9.8 by PSA and autographed, well you're just a wuss.
 
Sad King Billy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Hmm, at first glance I was like, she's hot. Then as I looked closer I realized she's actually not hot at all but then as I saw more social media pics I thought, okay, she's pretty plain looking, but sigh, I'd do her.

And then I realized, I don't care about her chicken assault or anything in the article really, I've spent the entirety of time my brain has dwelled on this considering her looks. WTF is wrong with me?


You're horny.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Hmm, at first glance I was like, she's hot. Then as I looked closer I realized she's actually not hot at all but then as I saw more social media pics I thought, okay, she's pretty plain looking, but sigh, I'd do her.

And then I realized, I don't care about her chicken assault or anything in the article really, I've spent the entirety of time my brain has dwelled on this considering her looks. WTF is wrong with me?


I could tell you, but I'd get another time out for Hate Speech.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Sexy Jesus: Oh FFS. Turn on your man card if you call the cops on a girl who hits you with a chicken.  Just leave.

I can only imagine the infinite depths of insecurity one must have to try and use, be it real or imaginary, some sort of "proof" of masculinity due to their own perceived inherent weakness.

Hint: if you're the kind of person who believes in "man cards", you clearly are not a man.


Wrong! I have proof they exist right here!

musingthemysteries.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Sexy Jesus: Oh FFS. Turn on your man card if you call the cops on a girl who hits you with a chicken.  Just leave.

I can only imagine the infinite depths of insecurity one must have to try and use, be it real or imaginary, some sort of "proof" of masculinity due to their own perceived inherent weakness.

Hint: if you're the kind of person who believes in "man cards", you clearly are not a man.


Difficulty: regressive state governments who want to destroy trans children. They're probably debating man cards right now.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she hit him,
spit o him,
hit him with a chicken,
so, he does not like her foreplay. she should leave HIM !
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds like fun.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Sexy Jesus: Oh FFS. Turn on your man card if you call the cops on a girl who hits you with a chicken.  Just leave.

I can only imagine the infinite depths of insecurity one must have to try and use, be it real or imaginary, some sort of "proof" of masculinity due to their own perceived inherent weakness.

Hint: if you're the kind of person who believes in "man cards", you clearly are not a man.


FFS, part of being an adult, a man in my case, is not calling the police in to jail your S.O. (and risk their death, injury or prison) over some bullshiat you've remained engaged in for a decade. He should have just gotten in the car and left. Or she should have.  Long ago.

You may now resume your patrol.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Hmm, at first glance I was like, she's hot. Then as I looked closer I realized she's actually not hot at all but then as I saw more social media pics I thought, okay, she's pretty plain looking, but sigh, I'd do her.

And then I realized, I don't care about her chicken assault or anything in the article really, I've spent the entirety of time my brain has dwelled on this considering her looks. WTF is wrong with me?


Evidently, I suffer from the same ailment.

He just needs some strange until everything blows over. A "side piece," as it were. Also, a GIS for "sexy chicken" produces some odd results.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd pluck her
 
