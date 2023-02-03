 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Your grandma at The Villlages doesn't have that loofah on her golf cart because she's into being clean, she's got it hanging out because she's into being dirty. So very, very dirty   (nypost.com) divider line
34
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems legit.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just so we're clear... that's a bullshiat article. The loofah help identify similar cars in parking lots.

Some one just made up an entire article with unsourced claims.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Just so we're clear... that's a bullshiat article. The loofah help identify similar cars in parking lots.

Some one just made up an entire article with unsourced claims.


Fark user imageView Full Size


People would NOT just make stuff up on the internet.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So which color on a golf cart identifies as a furry with a litter box in their house they want to play in?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: So which color on a golf cart identifies as a furry with a litter box in their house they want to play in?


2020 Trump flag in blue.  The thin blue line stickers identify the pedos swapping their grandkids.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


Ball of confusion
That's what the world is today
hey hey
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loofahs are a natural plant product, those are not loofahs.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Redditor who claims to have worked at The Villages for three years suggests the loofahs simply help residents find their own vehicles since "all the retirees drive similar cars."


Yeah, hard to distinguish one Buick for another with that demographic
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandmother was moved into a home when I was younger after my parents trying to deal with her and her Alzheimer's for several years by having her live with us(which saw her randomly get on a bus and end up in Pennsylvania among other stories). She found a boyfriend in the home. They were both fairly diminished in the same respect. Everyone thought it was just adorable. Love finding purchase in a most unlikely place. Until they were caught sneaking in and out of each other's room. The home had to contact both families and people weren't as amused. Looking back, I'm glad they found some happy. It's often in short supply.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Falafel?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's the facts:

1) residents of The Villages are overwhelmingly conservative and vote for TFG and Rhonda Santos and hate drag shows/trans/whatever is up FNC's butt that day
2) all accusations are confessions

I'd buy this story.
 
JerkfaceMcGee [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

physt: Just so we're clear... that's a bullshiat article. The loofah help identify similar cars in parking lots.

Some one just made up an entire article with unsourced claims.


I figured out when i saw "NYPOST" as the site.
 
ditka80
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't know about the loofas, but a relative used to work in the villages and would tell stories about all secret codes for this very stuff in the villages. I remember it being more about wearing a particular style necklace or the color of their shoes- but this  happens there.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is today officially "Old News" day on Fark?  Is this like a Groundhog Day thing that I missed?  This has got to be the 4th or 5th post today that I really thought was general knowledge.
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is that a loofah in your garden or are you just happy to see me?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

enry: Here's the facts:

1) residents of The Villages are overwhelmingly conservative and vote for TFG and Rhonda Santos and hate drag shows/trans/whatever is up FNC's butt that day
2) all accusations are confessions

I'd buy this story.


Also, remember most of them came of age during the Free Love movement. They're trying to recapture the moment.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Trust me, all the people I have met are definitely not swingers as most can barely stand without assistance."


Probably shouldn't be piloting a 2 ton missle on public roads then.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

physt: Just so we're clear... that's a bullshiat article. The loofah help identify similar cars in parking lots.

Some one just made up an entire article with unsourced claims.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Loofahs are a natural plant product, those are not loofahs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: [nypost.com image 580x1024]

Ball of confusion
That's what the world is today
hey hey


Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus this is stupid.

I'd be embarrassed to believe in this.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Is today officially "Old News" day on Fark?  Is this like a Groundhog Day thing that I missed?  This has got to be the 4th or 5th post today that I really thought was general knowledge.


I guess we are all just not as smart and aware as you. Sorry
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Orange means you like getting farked by Trump, they all have that one.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Real or not...

media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ditka80: Don't know about the loofas, but a relative used to work in the villages and would tell stories about all secret codes for this very stuff in the villages. I remember it being more about wearing a particular style necklace or the color of their shoes- but this  happens there.


Ah reliving the Victorian era, with passive aggressive bouquets and the like.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder if the different colored balloons mean something...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

physt: Just so we're clear... that's a bullshiat article. The loofah help identify similar cars in parking lots.

Some one just made up an entire article with unsourced claims.


There's always been different articles on what swingers do to distinguish themselves, I once saw an article that claimed they would leave a sugar packet on the edge of their table at a restaurant. As far as I know the only way to be sure is to say "hey are you guys swingers?"
 
untoldforce
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Florida has more swingers per capita than any other state. Kudos to grandma and grandpa for getting their freak on.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Warthog: Seems legit.


I'm still waiting for my rainbow party.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The loofahs are for use with the eye bleach when they're done.  As Redd Foxx once said, "They ain't nothin' uglier than an 80-year-old white woman."  And, an an 80-year-old vet buddy of mine said, "I'd never want to sleep with a woman my own age."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

physt: Just so we're clear... that's a bullshiat article. The loofah help identify similar cars in parking lots.

Some one just made up an entire article with unsourced claims.


That's just what your grandma told you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd say it's bullshiat, except they got the colors right for the meaning so far as I know. But those were just wristbands. I've not seen it translate to car decorations.
 
