(KRQE News)   If you're an Aussie and want to take a vakay here in the states, here's a list of the 10 deadliest beaches to make you feel more at home   (krqe.com) divider line
26
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the original article: "The deadliest beach in the US is Florida's New Smyrna Beach, with an overall danger score of 8.14. New Smyrna Beach had more shark attacks than any other beach at 32.[...] However, this beach isn't all bad. The food scene is excellent." Especially if you're a shark.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
7/10 are in Florida
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Long Beach mention? I guess "getting a cap in yo ass" wasn't a criterion.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, don't get drunk and go swimming.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA author doesn't know how to read a map. Cocoa is 80 miles SOUTH of Daytona.

New Smyrna has the funky sandbars where the sharks hang out
Ormand is notorious for riptides (as is Cocoa).
PC gets weird storm surges.
Jax is just polluted
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh how cute, the 10 deadliest beaches that aren't in Hawaii.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/I came ashore there once... as in, I had gotten in the water elsewhere and swam.
//"I wonder what the sign facing away from me says?  ...ok, right, never again."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: No Long Beach mention? I guess "getting a cap in yo ass" wasn't a criterion.


I'm a little surprised Huntington and Newport aren't on the list. You have both weird surf and hypothermia.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bizarre scoring system.

Basing it on the number of deaths, yeah, that makes sense.  Obvious really.

But then number of non-fatal shark attacks?  Why not number of severe injuries?  Why focus on shark attacks?

And number of hurricanes?  That doesn't make a beach dangerous... you aren't at the beach during a hurricane.

So yeah, super dumb scoring system.  Should have been based on deaths + severe injuries.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is full of shiat.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beach off of Jekyll Island is pretty dangerous. Because it isn't sand. It's mud. When you wade in, it feels as if you're walking toward your death. You know you're disturbing the home of something hungry, venomous, and almost sentient.

I'd also add Waikiki to that list. The water is relatively shallow and the bottom is hard, rough volcanic rock. If you slip and fall you'll be scoured down to the bone.

Well, now that I'm on a roll, let's add Waimea. The surf comes in there like a freight train.

The beaches of Florida do deserve their ranking.  Particularly the Gulf side ones. Red Tide is an almost constant presence in the summer these days, and you don't have to be in, or even near, the water to suffer from it. The caustic vapors come inland for over 100 yards.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: And number of hurricanes? That doesn't make a beach dangerous... you aren't at the beach during a hurricane.


Clearly, you've never watched the webcams often posted here on Fark when hurricanes are approaching the coast.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: From the original article: "The deadliest beach in the US is Florida's New Smyrna Beach, with an overall danger score of 8.14. New Smyrna Beach had more shark attacks than any other beach at 32.[...] However, this beach isn't all bad. The food scene is excellent." Especially if you're a shark.


Shark bite capital of the world.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no Hawaii? Author should take his styrofoam paddleboard to Makapu'u or Waimea Bay during surf season.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I notice a trend
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aussie beach: Everything here wants to kill you

American beach:  You're too stupid to live
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is an alternate list of the most dangerous beaches in the world and why.

Most dangerous in the US are:

- New Smyrna Beach, Florida (shark attacks)
- Hanakapiai Beach - Hawaii (currents / drowning)
- Bikini Atoll, U.S. Marshall Islands (radiation)
- Kilauea Beaches, Hawaii (lava)
- Red Triangle, California (shark attacks)
- Bolsa Chica State Beach, California (venomous sea snakes)
- Virginia Beach, Virginia (fox attacks)
- Magnolia Lane Beach, Texas (hazardous pollution)
- Monastery Beach, California (currents / drowning)
- Rockaway Beach, Oregon (currents / drowning)
- Top Sail Island, North Carolina (shark attacks)
- Cannon Beach, Oregon (hypothermia)
- Kamilo Beach, Hawaii (hazardous pollution)
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: SomeAmerican: And number of hurricanes? That doesn't make a beach dangerous... you aren't at the beach during a hurricane.

Clearly, you've never watched the webcams often posted here on Fark when hurricanes are approaching the coast.


Kite surfer launched into building during tropical storm Fay
Youtube 4UCQFJg4JaQ


This is a good buddy of mine.  He's, ummm, different, because of this.  Still kite surfs a lot though.
 
antijester
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can confirm the Jax Beach listing. Surprised Daytona Beach isn't #1, that place was seedy and run down decades ago.
 
maumau the flakcatcher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Quick search shows around 175 spine and neck injuries suffered by non-residents (tourists, in the lingua franca) in Hawai'i, 2099-2013.  Makena on Maui, Hapunabon the Big Island, Sandy's on Oahu. If you're not local, do NOT go in. You don't want to spend the rest of your life worrying about bed sores and eating thru a tube. And that is not an exaggeration.
 
4NTLRZ
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Mugato: No Long Beach mention? I guess "getting a cap in yo ass" wasn't a criterion.

I'm a little surprised Huntington and Newport aren't on the list. You have both weird surf and hypothermia.


I've surfed Huntington Beach... in February. Bring a wetsuit and you're fine. Cute little white-trash town.

The Wedge in Newport is some serious cheet, mang!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Once at Madeira Beach in Florida as the day was transitioning from afternoon to evening about 15 giant manatees swam into the beach area pretty close to the shore and the beach was packed and they were trying to "play" with all the people. Very friendly animal I guess. I was terrified and got out of the water though cause all I could think of is what if you got pulled underneath one of the beasts and couldn't get back up? Then a cop boat came and started yelling at everyone to get out of the water and threatening arrests. Like it was the humans fault lol. That's my only beach "danger" story. I've been up and down Florida's beaches for 20+ years as it's an easy vacation spot for us, even Smyrna and I've never seen a shark. Yet.

(Am I the only one who when seeing Myrtle Beach on the list immediately thought, Alcohol-related deaths?)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: wxboy: SomeAmerican: And number of hurricanes? That doesn't make a beach dangerous... you aren't at the beach during a hurricane.

Clearly, you've never watched the webcams often posted here on Fark when hurricanes are approaching the coast.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4UCQFJg4JaQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

This is a good buddy of mine.  He's, ummm, different, because of this.  Still kite surfs a lot though.


I saw a guy do that in Myrtle Beach once. He looked like Wile E Coyote.
 
4NTLRZ
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: wxboy: SomeAmerican: And number of hurricanes? That doesn't make a beach dangerous... you aren't at the beach during a hurricane.

Clearly, you've never watched the webcams often posted here on Fark when hurricanes are approaching the coast.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4UCQFJg4JaQ]

This is a good buddy of mine.  He's, ummm, different, because of this.  Still kite surfs a lot though.


Jeez! Normal people let go when they're slammed into the ground!
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: What a bizarre scoring system.

Basing it on the number of deaths, yeah, that makes sense.  Obvious really.

But then number of non-fatal shark attacks?  Why not number of severe injuries?  Why focus on shark attacks?

And number of hurricanes?  That doesn't make a beach dangerous... you aren't at the beach during a hurricane.

So yeah, super dumb scoring system.  Should have been based on deaths + severe injuries.


Well, there are often sharknados in any hurricane.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

4NTLRZ: apotheosis27: wxboy: SomeAmerican: And number of hurricanes? That doesn't make a beach dangerous... you aren't at the beach during a hurricane.

Clearly, you've never watched the webcams often posted here on Fark when hurricanes are approaching the coast.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4UCQFJg4JaQ]

This is a good buddy of mine.  He's, ummm, different, because of this.  Still kite surfs a lot though.

Jeez! Normal people let go when they're slammed into the ground!


You're strapped in, buddy. No letting go. To disengage a kite surf you collapse the sail but obviously that's not exactly possible in a tropical storm
 
