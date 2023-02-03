 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Sperm?   (sfgate.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious, Whale, Whaling, University of Hawaii, Sperm whale, Squid, Fish, University of Hawaii at Manoa, Mammal  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 4:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a he'll of a basket ball player.

Nothing but net
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Must have been a he'll of a basket ball player.

Nothing but net


Better than nothing but nut.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sperm
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fifty gallons of Rod Stewart?
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is what Subby's mom had for dinner, Alex.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Hawaiian Sperm while, or as it's known locally, Your mom on Vacation...
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to imagine what the condom looked like...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better that than a bunch of seamen.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 298x169]

Sperm


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's more likely than you think.
 
fark account name
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How do you cut open a dead whale's stomach?

Very carefully
Graphic video: Dead sperm whale explodes as biologist cuts open carcass
Youtube d2CfYOJ5oxk
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What no Lobster traps in its stomach?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pierce's Touching Parting Gifts...Also Sperm | Community
Youtube rShi7_za-qQ
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


fish sperm is a delicacy in Japan
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who else clicked the link expecting TFA to be about Rod Stewart?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dumb whale wouldn't be endangered if it didn't eat all that garbage we throw into the ocean.

/hoping for Giant Meteor comeback tour
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Fifty gallons of Rod Stewart?


***shakes nut-spattered fist***
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sperm?

It's a little early for me, but you go ahead.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fark account name: How do you cut open a dead whale's stomach?

Very carefully
[YouTube video: Graphic video: Dead sperm whale explodes as biologist cuts open carcass]


THAR SHE BLOWS!!!
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image image 850x566]

fish sperm is a delicacy in Japan


EVERYTHING WEIRD IS A DELICACY IN JAPAN!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
that little Kitner boy?
 
Cormee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
David Bowie?
 
CakeandBeer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So it sounds like we just need a few million more sperm whales and the ocean trash problem will be solved.

/kidding of course
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pert: Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image image 850x566]

fish sperm is a delicacy in Japan

EVERYTHING WEIRD IS A DELICACY IN JAPAN!


To paraphrase the late great Julia Child, all the best cuisine comes from cultures with a long history of food insecurity and periods of famine. "nobody would think of making a delicious dish of sautéed cow udder if they had the rest of the cow"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.