(BBC)   Paco Rabanne doesn't smell so good   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
12
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice confused look picture they got of him.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Nice confused look picture they got of him.


Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yup, he does look a bit confused.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Nice confused look picture they got of him.


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Paco Rabanne dead at the senseless age of 88.
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Middle aged cugines throughout Lawn Guyland and Jersey are wearing their mourning spray tans.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
His designs were f*cking amazing. Truly space age. Plastic and metal disks and plates fastened together with wire, or even geometric shapes of leather. Silver, gold, bright colors, shiny white plastic. He even designed paper dresses meant to be sold in airports. They were designed to come in pantyhose eggs and sold out of vending machines. Pioneering, iconoclastic stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And Farkers can't deny that they loved his costuming for Barbarella.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
RIP guy whose name I learned from MST3K.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't like fashion, it's the equivalent of distilled artistic decadence, like ballet.  But I will admit that within the framework of over-distilled art, this is impressive.  I don't LIKE it, but I can respect it.

RIP Giovanni Rabisi
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

asymptonic: it's the equivalent of distilled artistic decadence, like ballet


literally hwat
 
