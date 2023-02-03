 Skip to content
(Dallas News)   Man arrested in connection with the theft of two simian sidekicks that were taken from the Dallas Zoo this week   (dallasnews.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The suspect in question.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
oh sure, arrest Wilford Brimley for trying to free his relatives
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Never been in trouble before?  Well, until the first time.  Most people don't involve monkeys though.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This headline should have a large number of _________ to indicate that we can fill in the headline!

My choice is:  "likes to beat off in the zoo bathrooms"
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Right turn, Clyde"

/ ha... I'm old
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dumb bastard
 
kokomo61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She said police also found other animals inside the home, including birds, cats and possibly chickens.

Seems like the guy liked animals (if it's him). Also sounds like the kid who took a deadly snake from the National Zoo way back when. Had a fascination with animals....but little idea of the implications of taking or trying to care for them.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/2002/04/21/once-bitten-getting-by-snakeboys-love-of-nature-persists/c51978d0-e34e-4ec0-96e7-d1fcc74e4f4d/

The kid is now probably in his late '50s....
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"He did not do what they saying he did," he said in a text, adding that Irvin is a good kid.
He said police were trying to pin the case on Irvin when Irvin had "never been in any trouble."

Well the online and publicly available Dallas County Felony and Misdemeanor Courts Case Information system would beg to differ.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Foo Monkey can finally breath a sign of relief.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Monkey looks like a Dr Seuss character
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A man who identified himself as a family friend - and who was listed as Irvin's potential relative in public records - told The Dallas Morning News that Irvin was innocent.

Who farking cares?
Why even include that in the article?
How is that of any relevance at all?
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
MAFO

(monkey around, find out)
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nuttier than a tree full of squirrels is my guess.
 
